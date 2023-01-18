Yorkshire coast photographer Steve Race will be visiting Sewerby Hall and Gardens to speak about the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, while also taking aspiring photographers to the RSPB site at Bempton Cliffs to learn first hand how to take an award-winning shot.

The hugely popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will be on loan from the Natural History Museum and will be on show at Sewerby Hall from Friday May 5, til Saturday July 16.

Alongside this exhibition, there will be experience days on offer which will include a private viewing of the exhibition led by Mr Race, followed by a workshop and an opportunity to view some of his award-winning work.

Steve Race, famous local photographer, will be leading once in a lifetime experience days at Sewerby Hall and Bempton Cliffs.

The afternoon will include hands on tuition with Mr Race at Bempton Cliffs, where approximately half a million seabirds will congregate- creating the perfect photo finish to the day.

These special experience days will be held on May 10, June 7 and July 5.

Steve Race is based in Scarborough and has been a keen naturalist and photographer for over 30 years.

In 2013 he was commended in the “Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards”, “Big Picture USA – Natural World Photography Competition” and “British Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards” in which in 2015 he was highly commended.

Mr Race has also featured on BBC Countryfile and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Places for the event are limited, and must be booked in advance.For further details, full itinerary, and to book online, visit: https://www.bridspa.com/events/?entry=spx_394003