Joyful exhibition created by five local and regional artists on at Scarborough Art Gallery

At the town’s art gallery, in The Crescent, you can catch a joyful exhibition created by five local and regional artists - Luke Beech, Kate Fox, Wendy Galloway, Liberty Hodes and Angela Knipe.

The quintet was inspired by items in the museum’s collection, ranging from vintage photos to taxidermy, to create Displayful, which looks to consider new possibilities for the lives of objects. It’s on until May 7.

Curator Dorcas Taylor says: “In a post-pandemic society, we want our museums and galleries to play a positive role as spaces of sanctuary to support health and wellbeing. Displayful aims to encourage joy, laughter and self-expression amongst visitors, reinforcing that we all need access to art and creativity.

“Amongst a wide and deliberately random collection of objects, visitors can expect to see rabbits, a weasel and an impressive potato!”

The five artists spent time in the stores at Woodend, where they chose from thousands of objects to stimulate their creativity, some of which are on display alongside their artworks, including an historic ducking stool and scold’s bridle; a taxidermied ginger cat, weasel and lobster; and Mr Tinkler's rheumatic potato – a potato carried as a charm against rheumatism.

The gallery is working on its next exhibition, which also has a local flavour but with global reach – the images of Scarborough-born celebrity photographer Derrick Santini.

At the gallery from May 18 to September 1, Self Made will allow you to see first-hand Derrick’s intimate portraits of unique and inspiring individuals who have contributed significantly to British culture and made their mark in, and on, this country.

His subjects include Adele, Dame Judi Dench and Idris Elba among many others.