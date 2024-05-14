Leading land artist James Brunt exhibits at Scarborough Art Gallery

Land artist James Brunt on Scarborough's North Bay collecting natural materials to become part of his ephemeral coastal-inspired installation

Artwork by one of the UK’s leading land artists goes on display at Scarborough Art Gallery this summer in an exhibition that has been postponed following essential work on its original venue, Woodend.

Coastal Ecologies, which will now run from Saturday July 6 to Sunday September 1, will bring work created using natural materials from the local coastline by Sheffield-based artist James Brunt into the gallery on the town’s Crescent.

It was originally scheduled to run from late April to late June, but had to be postponed due to essential work happening on the roof of Woodend Gallery.

The exhibition is the result of a new commission from Scarborough Museums and Galleries and Crescent Arts to widen opportunities for Northern artists to share their interest in ecology, sustainability and the changing natural world with regional audiences.

In the run-up to the exhibition, James spent time on Scarborough’s beaches gathering natural materials to become part of his ephemeral coastal-inspired installation.

James said: “For this exhibition, I am immersing myself in the Scarborough coastline and allowing the landscape, the weather, the people and the gifts on the beach to inform a new piece of work.”

Vickie Bissett, director of Crescent Arts, said: "We are thrilled that James has agreed to be part of our Coastal Ecologies project. He brings a caring and thoughtful approach to the environment, which we are sure will chime with residents and visitors to Scarborough.

“Relocating the exhibition to Scarborough Art Gallery has strengthened our partnership with Scarborough Museums and Galleries and will bring a new dimension to James’ artwork in this much-loved venue.”

James is an artist, author and forest school practitioner, specialising in facilitating outdoor activity sessions.

He studied Fine Art at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London before returning to his home county of Yorkshire where he now lives and works with his family. His passion for the outdoors and the natural world around him has been the key driver of his artistic practice for the past 10 years.

Each work is a partnership with the natural world around him and deepens his connection to nature.

James also works with schools and communities across the UK, sharing his passion for the outdoors and inspiring young and old to stop and take in the natural world around them.

Recent commissions include re-creating the ITV ident and large-scale works for Welcome to Yorkshire, winning the Lining the Route completion for the Tour de Yorkshire with the Landmark Collective on two occasions.

His first book Land Art, creating artworks in and with the landscape was published last year.

Scarborough Museum and Galleries and Crescent Arts share an interest in ecology, sustainability, the natural world.