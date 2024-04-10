Making a splash in Scarborough
This all new exhibition is an eclectic and inspirational mix of his artwork, spanning the 50 years of his long career, and provides an interesting insight into how an artist develops his work over a long period.
The exhibition includes "Splash" which was painted 50 years ago. Critics at the time were divided in their opinions, one rather unkind critic saying "Mr Swidrak cannot paint, his career will not last" Whilst a different critic wrote "there is the stuff of dreams and half sleep in his (Peter Swidrak's) work and I recommend you take a look at the exhibition of the exciting new artist."
Now 50 years later Peter is still painting, still exhibiting, still inspiring, and has worked throughout the UK and around Europe with many thousands of people of all ages on hundreds of are projects
The current exhibition on York Place also includes six very new pieces of work, made earlier this year, which are part of Peter's ongoing attempt to highlight the importance of sharing our own mental health concerns.
The exhibition runs until 18 April 2024