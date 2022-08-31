New exhibition at Old Parcels Office celebates history of Scarborough Railway Station

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When The Railway Came To Town celebrates the history of the Old Parcels Office as Scarborough’s first dedicated excursion station.

Through a collection of enlarged historical maps, postcards, memorabilia and selected pieces of contemporary art the exhibition charts the growth of Scarborough as seaside resort from the arrival of the first steam trains in 1845.

The original historical maps which have been enlarged for the exhibition are part of a collection owned by architect Adrian Spawforth, whose family have a longstanding connection with Scarborough.

Adrian said “After 1845, Scarborough saw a period of rapid expansion as a holiday destination as the railway made access to the town cheaper and easier.

"Many of the town’s great landmarks were built during this period and remain today, while others such as the underground Aquarium, the pier and the revolving tower lasted for a few years before falling into disrepair and being demolished.

"The maps I have collected over the past 20 years reveal an amazing social history of the town and are illustrated by some rare artefacts I have collected with photos and images dating back from the earliest days of photography.”

The grade II listed Old Parcels Office was designed and built as an Excursion Station in 1883 by architect William Bell for the then North Eastern Railway.

By then day excursion trips had become established and hundreds of people would get on trains in West Yorkshire to make the journey to Scarborough.

Talking about the building Sally Gorham, chairwoman of the Old Parcels Office, said: “Early railway carriages had no corridors or toilets. So not surprisingly the architects plans show two of the large double-height rooms being used as ladies’ and gents’ toilets.

“The third room, with 4 huge stone fireplaces looks like was used as a general waiting room.

"The entrance to the Excursion Station was originally via a long covered passage from Westborough and it can still be seen today at the left-hand side of Scarborough Tiles showroom.”

In 1908 the building closed to passengers and became used as a parcels office.

It is remembered as still having gas lighting and roaring fires for heating in the 1960s. It later become derelict.

In 2013 work started to restore the historic building. The roof was repaired and the stunning skylights were reinstated.

In 2021 funding from the Railway Heritage Trust, the Yorkshire Coast Community Led Local Development Fund and Arts Council England paid for the installation of heating, lighting and toilets, enabling the building to be used as a multi-purpose arts centre.

On Thursday September 8 at 7.30pm there will be a talk about the history of Scarborough Stations by the Ppresident of the Scarborough Railway Society and well-known local author Robin Lidster. The exhibition is being staged as part of national Heritage Open Days.