He We Are is an art exhibition spread over three Scarborough art galleries

Called Here We Are, three Scarborough art galleries will be showing the multi-venue art exhibition involving more than 20 different local artists from Saturday June 28.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is part of Scarborough Fair and givess visitors the chance to collect a free badge and take part in workshops.

Work exploring identity, belonging and artists’ experiences of living in and around Scarborough will be shown at the Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station car park, Gallery 33 at Newborough and Mandy Apple at 44 Newborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody visiting all three galleries is encouraged to collect stamps on a special flyer, which can be picked up at any one of the galleries, to receive their Here We Are badge after visiting all venues.

Free participative workshops will take place from 11.30am to 1pm every Saturday in one of the venues.

Lesley Warner, ceramic artist and co-curator of Here We Are said: “For this year’s Scarborough Art we wanted to celebrate the large number of artists who are linked to the three venues and invite them to think about their sense of self as well as their sense of place.

“By curating the show over the three different venues, with work including textile, ceramics, sculpture and fine art, the result is a diverse, celebratory show that proudly and optimistically shouts out ‘Here We Are’.”

Exhibition opening times:

The Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station

Exhibition runs from Saturday June 28 to Sunday July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gallery is open each Thursday to Sunday, daily from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is free.

Gallery 33, Newborough

Exhibition runs from Saturday June 28 to Saturday July 12.

The gallery is open on Thursdays to Saturdays from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Entry is free.

Mandy Apple, Newborough

Exhibition runs from Thursday July 3 to Sunday July 13.

The gallery is open Thursdays to Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is free.