Open exhibition starts at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office Artspace

Sally Gorham views one of the sculptures at the exhibition at the Old Parcels Office

The work was selected by a panel which included Courtney Spencer, a Yorkshire-based curator, Sarah Roberts, artist, curator and lecturer based in Leeds, and Andrew Dalton, trustee of the Old Parcels Office.

In keeping with the aims of the Old Parcels Office, the selected works showcase =range of innovative works across diverse media including this year for the first time digital/video art.

The artists started arriving at the end of last week to hand in their work and since then the curator Andrew Dalton and the volunteers have been installing the artworks ready for the opening of the show on Saturday.

“The entries this year were of a particularly high standard and with only so much space in the gallery the judges had to make some really difficult decisions,” he said.

"So it's great to see some strong entries by artists from across Yorkshire including work by Scarborough-based artists getting selected.”

Sally Gorham, chair of the Old parcels Office, said “A huge amount of work goes into putting on an exhibition most of it being done by the trustees and volunteers in their own time.

"We could not have done it without them and the financial support we have received from the exhibition sponsors Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (Yorkshire Coast Bid). So a big thank you to all of them.”

Six of the works in the exhibition have been shortlisted by the selectors for the Yorkshire Coast Bid Prize and the shortlist and the winner will be announced on the opening day of the exhibition. Other prizes include a painting prize sponsored by Big Ideas By The Sea, the Hawthorn Printmaking Prize sponsored by Hawthorn printmaking supplies. A visitors choice prize will also be awarded.