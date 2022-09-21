New director at Pocklington Arts Centre, Angela Stone

Angela Stone will join the team from October, bringing considerable experience in arts management.

Following a carefully planned and executed recruitment process, Angela has been selected from a range of strong candidates attracted to the position both regionally and nationally.

Pocklington Town Mayor Steve McCann said: “Angela conveys a clear passion and commitment to the arts and measurable first-hand experience of managing a thriving venue as a hub of the community.

"We are thrilled to welcome her to the team at such an exciting time of growth and potential for the Arts Centre and the wider town and surrounding villages.”

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is an award-winning multi-arts venue offering a varied and dynamic programme of live events – attracting some of the world’s best musicians, comedians and actors and has established a strong reputation for world class exhibitions and workshops.

Based in the heart of the town, the venue is a popular arts and culture destination with a loyal audience base of residents across East Riding and visitors from all corners of the globe.

A network of more than 50 volunteers from the 480-plus strong Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre are an integral part of the strength of goodwill and outstanding customer experience.

With a new team in place – Dave Parker as venue manager and Isobel Bielby as marketing and administration officer, Angela said: “I feel inspired by the incredible legacy of Janet Farmer and James Duffy for their commitment to creating the venue we all know and love.

“Creativity, Community and Collaboration are the cornerstones from which we will establish our foundations for continued growth.

"I believe it is our collective responsibility, working collaboratively with our partners at Pocklington Town Council, Arts Council England and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to create adaptive space for inclusive shared experience.

"We will anticipate and respond to the changing demands of our evolving audience and our environmental impact on the spaces we manage.”