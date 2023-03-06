Scarborough artist Adam King wins People's Choice award in Old Parcels Office competition

Scarborough-based artist Adam King with his prize-winning painting Blue Swimsuit

Chair of the Old Parcels Office Sally Gorham said “We’ve had a record number of visitors to the exhibition and Adam Kings’ painting has proved very popular with people of all ages.

"Blue Swimsuit is a very striking work, not only has it won the People Choice prize but it has also been bought by a collector and straight after the show will be going to its new home.”Adam has a studio in Gladstone Lane from where he runs workshops and classes for adults and children in painting and printing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work has been displayed at Scarborough Art Gallery, next door at Woodend in The Crescent and at the Coastal Gallery in Burniston. He is also a regular at Eat Me - the cafe artists, actors, musicians – and everyone else – gravitate towards.

“There is no snobbery. As an ‘alien’ I have been made to feel welcome been made and have fantastic friends in the town.

“Scarborough is a lovely place and full of culture. You can’t feel down for long here; a walk on the beach is always uplifting,” said Adam.

The Open Parcels Office call for participants attracted 485 entries from more than 210 artists spread across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those, 82 works were selected by a panel of experts for the exhibition.

Other prize winners include; John Creighton who was awarded the Big Ideas By The Sea painting prize for his work Figures In The Landscape; Sandra Oakins who was awarded the Hawthorn print prize for her work Injured Racing Pigeon and Gareth Bell who was awarded the Yorkshire Coast BID prize for his painting Hanging on the Phone.

Gareth Bell along with the six other shortlisted artists, Laura Bell who originally hails from Scarborough, Lesley Bunch, the Davies/Monaghan/Klein Collective, Jonathan Hooper, Louise Ventris, and Jane Walkley, will be invited back for a group exhibition at the Old Parcels Office in November.

The open exhibition ends on Sunday March 12. The gallery is open from Thursday to Sunday, daily from 11am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad