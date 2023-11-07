News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Scarborough's Old Parcels Office art gallery ends year with two new exhibitions

The Old Parcels Office Artspace in Scarborough is ending the year with two new exhibitions [Prized] 2023 and Memory – Truth and Fable.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 7th Nov 2023, 07:24 GMT- 2 min read
Ceramicist Lesley Warner whose work is inspired by sea swimmingCeramicist Lesley Warner whose work is inspired by sea swimming
[PRIZED] 2023, is an exhibition of work by seven artists selected by the judges of the Old Parcels Office open competition held earlier this year.

The artists are:

Gareth Bell – a self-taught portrait artist based in Saltaire.

Laura L Bell – born in Scarborough and now lives and works in London. Her most recent paintings are inspired by a history of quilt-making in the north.

Lesley Bunch – winner of the Contemporary British Painting Prize last year. Her paintings are built up in many transparent layers, a process she describes as ‘sculpting’ with colour.

Jonathan Hooper – apainter based in Leeds. His subject is the built landscape of the city of Leeds

Shona Davies, David Monaghan and Jon Klein – work together to make miniature animated installations, using humour to confront current political concerns. The trio have have won a number of awards for their work.

Louise Ventris – Yorkshire-based painter whose work captures urban landscapes, offering a glimpse into the beauty and chaos of the modern world.

Jane Walkley – textile artist based at Sunny Bank Mills in Leeds. Her work often focuses on industrial heritage sites.

Memory – Truth and Fable showcases the wide range of work made by the eleven Old Parcel Office resident artists..

Jacqui Barrowcliffe – a multi-disciplinary artist working with photography.

Claire Ward – finds inspiration from autobiographical material.

Kane Cunningham – a plein-air landscape painter interested in climate change.

Grace Lyons – a self-taught painter, inspired by mythology and the human body.

Micheal Murphy – finds inspiration from the landscape and political events.

Salona White – a painter of local scenes.

Trish Shaw – a specialist in paper cut works and printmaking.

Lizzie Hall – her paintings are characterised by her use of colour.

Mary-Ann Stevens, a multi-disciplinary artist who creates quirky characters.

Lesley Warner – a ceramicist making work inspired by sea swimming.

Jennifer Weston – a multi-disciplinary, feminist artist.

Ceramicist Lesley said: “My strong early memories all revolve around beach holidays, some with very hazy details. I’ve captured seven of them in haiku

form and each haiku is held within a wheel-thrown vessel in the shape of a drop of water.”

Sally Gorham, chair of the Old Parcels Office, said: “This year has been a really busy. We have mounted 10 exhibitions, eight music nights and numerous other events.

The exhibitions are on at the Old Parcels Office Artspace, Scarvborough Railway Station from Saturday November 11 to Sunday November 26.

The gallery is open Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is free

