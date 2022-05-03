Scarborough's Old Parcels Office art gallery revealed winners of its first open exhibition

Humberside-based artist Marc Appleton was the winner with his pencil, charcoal and chalk drawing Silent Vessel - Out Newton

From the initial shortlist of six works the overall winner of the Yorkshire Coast Destination Bid Art Prize is the pencil, charcoal and chalk drawing Silent Vessel - Out Newton by Humberside-based artist Marc Appleton.

Marc uses drawing and photography to create a contemporary take on contemplative moments and places of solitude in the landscape

After hearing the news Marc said “The first open art exhibition offered a fantastic opportunity for local artists to show work in a setting that I found intriguing and challenging, but also complementary to my work.

Visitors Choice Prize went to ocal artist and maker Sue Wood for her joyful textile work Sunset over the Castle

I was very surprised and grateful to be shortlisted, let alone be selected as the winner of the OPO Open Yorkshire Coast Destination Art Prize. It is an honour to have my work featured amongst all the other great works.”

In contrast, the winner of the Visitors Choice Prize goes to Scarborough artist and maker Sue Wood for her joyful textile work Sunset over the Castle.

The Hawthorne Print Prize has been awarded to Graham Firth for one of his humorous prints.

Sue said “ When the Old Parcels Office put out a call for entries for their first open art exhibition, I was keen to submit examples of my work as it’s such an exciting and contemporary art space.

"I was thrilled that Sunset over the Castle, an artwork created by layering mixed textiles, with free machine embroidery, needle felting and appliqué, naive in style but evocative of nostalgic happy seaside holidays, was accepted.

So then, to be awarded Visitors Choice is incredible. I am totally overwhelmed, so thank you to everyone who enjoyed viewing the exciting and eclectic artworks in this exhibition but chose to vote for mine.”