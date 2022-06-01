Sea swimmer and ceramic artist Lesley Warner takes part in Scarborough's Open Studios - plus other local artists taking part in event

Studios are open Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 and Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12 from 10am to 5pm each day
“I was delighted to be selected to take part” said Lesley, “and I’ve been developing new works in the run-up to the June weekends.
"All my work is thrown on the potter’s wheel and as well as sculptural forms portraying the story of a particular morning’s swim there are a series of new vessels or vases with lots of movement – I call them my wave vessels. And yes, there are a few mugs and bowls as well, all with a watery theme.”
Lesley Warner is based at the Old Parcels Office, rear of Scarborough Railway Station Car Park, off Westborough, Scarborough.
Two other artists: Kane Cunningham, landscape painter, and Jacqui Barrowcliffe, installation artist, are also opening their doors at the Old Parcels Office as part of North Yorkshire Open Studio in the first two weekends in June.
“Look out for the bright yellow signs for Open Studios which will be cropping up all over the area this weekend and next,” said Lesley ..
Other artists participating in Scarborough include embroidery and textile artist Hayley Mills-Styles in Scholes Park Avenue near the Sea Life Centre as well as painters Lindsey Tyson at Woodend Studios, Tina Mammoser at Hanover Road Studios and Adam King in Gladstone Lane.
Nearby village venues include ceramic artists Carr House Studio in Gristhorpe and Shirley Vauvelle at Lebberston Hall.
Artists taking part in open studios on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 and Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12:
Lesley Warner, Studio 1, Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station
Kane Cunningham, Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station
Jacqui Barrowcliff, Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station
Lindsey Tyson, Studio 101, Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough
Shirley Vauvelle, Lebberston Hall, Manor View Road, Lebberston
Hayley Mills-Styles, 13 Scholes Park Avenue, Scarborough
Tina Mammoser, Hanover Studios, 3A Hanover Road, Scarborough
Adam King, Gladstone Studio,2-4Gladstone Lane, Scarborough
Maddy Venus, Whin Brow Cottage, Hood Lane, Cloughton
Sarah Venus, Whin Brow Cottage, Hood Lane, Cloughton
Lynne Glazzard, 32 Northgate, Hunmanby,
Helen Milen, Fourth Cottage, Main Street, Sinnington
Zoe Marie Taylor, Zetland House, Mill Lane, Iburndale, Sleights
Kate Smith, 2 St Hilda’s Terrace, Whitby
Hilary Thorpe, 17 Ash Grove, Whitby
Pam Edwards, 32 Stonegate, Hunmanby
Paul Blackwell, Bank House Farm, Aislaby, Whitby
Sandra Oakins, Red Barn Farm, Littlebeck Lane, Nr Sneaton
Sue Willmington, Red Barn Farm, Littlebeck Lane, Nr Sneaton
Ailsa Nicholson, 24 Iburndale Lane, Sleights
Heather Niven, Wayward Gallery, Station House, Kirkham Priory, Whitwell on the Hill
Carr House Studios, Carr House, Carr Lane, Gristhorpe, near Filey
Anne Thornhill, Bank House Farm, Aislaby, Whitby
Elisabeth Bailey, The Moorside Rooms, 9 Church Street, Kirkbymoorside
Lyn Bailey, Mount Cottage, Lockton, Pickering
Sally Pakin, Moorside Rooms, 9 Church Street, Kirkbymoorside
Anna Matys, Welburn Hall Farmhouse, Flatts Lane, Welburn
Clare Belbin, Mount Cottage, Lockton, Pickering
Catriona Stewart, Highfield, Norton
Colin Culley, Mount Cottage, Lockton, Pickering
George Gold, Unit 3, Westgate Carr Industrial Estate, Pickering
John Creighton, The Reading Room, Appleton-le-Moors