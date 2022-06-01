Sea swimmer and ceramic artist Lesley Warner takes part in Scarborough's Open Studios - plus other local artists taking part in event

Lesley Warner, a Scarborough sea swimmer and ceramic artist, is one of more than 100 artists opening their studios to the public this weekend

Studios are open Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 and Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12 from 10am to 5pm each day

“I was delighted to be selected to take part” said Lesley, “and I’ve been developing new works in the run-up to the June weekends.

"All my work is thrown on the potter’s wheel and as well as sculptural forms portraying the story of a particular morning’s swim there are a series of new vessels or vases with lots of movement – I call them my wave vessels. And yes, there are a few mugs and bowls as well, all with a watery theme.”

Lesley Warner is based at the Old Parcels Office, rear of Scarborough Railway Station Car Park, off Westborough, Scarborough.

Two other artists: Kane Cunningham, landscape painter, and Jacqui Barrowcliffe, installation artist, are also opening their doors at the Old Parcels Office as part of North Yorkshire Open Studio in the first two weekends in June.

“Look out for the bright yellow signs for Open Studios which will be cropping up all over the area this weekend and next,” said Lesley ..

Other artists participating in Scarborough include embroidery and textile artist Hayley Mills-Styles in Scholes Park Avenue near the Sea Life Centre as well as painters Lindsey Tyson at Woodend Studios, Tina Mammoser at Hanover Road Studios and Adam King in Gladstone Lane.

Nearby village venues include ceramic artists Carr House Studio in Gristhorpe and Shirley Vauvelle at Lebberston Hall.

Artists taking part in open studios on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 and Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12:

Lesley Warner, Studio 1, Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station

Kane Cunningham, Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station

Jacqui Barrowcliff, Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station

Lindsey Tyson, Studio 101, Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough

Shirley Vauvelle, Lebberston Hall, Manor View Road, Lebberston

Hayley Mills-Styles, 13 Scholes Park Avenue, Scarborough

Tina Mammoser, Hanover Studios, 3A Hanover Road, Scarborough

Adam King, Gladstone Studio,2-4Gladstone Lane, Scarborough

Maddy Venus, Whin Brow Cottage, Hood Lane, Cloughton

Sarah Venus, Whin Brow Cottage, Hood Lane, Cloughton

Lynne Glazzard, 32 Northgate, Hunmanby,

Helen Milen, Fourth Cottage, Main Street, Sinnington

Zoe Marie Taylor, Zetland House, Mill Lane, Iburndale, Sleights

Kate Smith, 2 St Hilda’s Terrace, Whitby

Hilary Thorpe, 17 Ash Grove, Whitby

Pam Edwards, 32 Stonegate, Hunmanby

Paul Blackwell, Bank House Farm, Aislaby, Whitby

Sandra Oakins, Red Barn Farm, Littlebeck Lane, Nr Sneaton

Sue Willmington, Red Barn Farm, Littlebeck Lane, Nr Sneaton

Ailsa Nicholson, 24 Iburndale Lane, Sleights

Heather Niven, Wayward Gallery, Station House, Kirkham Priory, Whitwell on the Hill

Carr House Studios, Carr House, Carr Lane, Gristhorpe, near Filey

Anne Thornhill, Bank House Farm, Aislaby, Whitby

Elisabeth Bailey, The Moorside Rooms, 9 Church Street, Kirkbymoorside

Lyn Bailey, Mount Cottage, Lockton, Pickering

Sally Pakin, Moorside Rooms, 9 Church Street, Kirkbymoorside

Anna Matys, Welburn Hall Farmhouse, Flatts Lane, Welburn

Clare Belbin, Mount Cottage, Lockton, Pickering

Catriona Stewart, Highfield, Norton

Colin Culley, Mount Cottage, Lockton, Pickering

George Gold, Unit 3, Westgate Carr Industrial Estate, Pickering