Showcase for 15 northern artists opens at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office

Rob Moore prepares for a new the exhibition at the Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Railway Station

Curated by the artist and Old Parcels Office Trustee Rob Moore, Obsessions brings together work by 15 northern artists who have dedicated their lives to their art.

With art practices ranging across painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture. textiles and film, they are united by an almost compulsive need to keep returning to their studio to make new work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether their work is abstract, figurative, romantic or challenging, a zealous application to their art practice has resulted in each developing their own, very distinctive style of work.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artists included in the show are:

Kerry Baldry – an artist, filmmaker and independent curator based in Snowdonia, North Wales

Helen Birmingham – a mixed-media and textile artist who runs Untangled Threads from her studio in Scarborough.

Katie Braida – a ceramicist based in Scarborough.

Kane Cunningham – a plein-air landscape painter based in Scarborough who favours working in extreme remote locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Dalton – a painter based in Saltburn whose work was selected for this years Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.Clive Head – an internationally renowned painter based in the small village of Gristhorpe, near FileyAdele Howitt - based at Studio 11 in Hull, working with clay to create large-scale works.

Neil Moore – a figurative painter based in Leamington Spa.Rob Moore – a painter based in Scarborough, formerly Dean at Hull School of Art and DesignJim Orme – was an abstract painter who explored a variety of styles during his lifetime.Chris Tansey – an abstract painter based in HullWendy Tate – a painter and printmaker based in a village just outside Scarborough.Lindsey Tyson – painter based in Scarborough.

Shirley Vauvelle – ceramicist and painter based near FileyChristopher Wood – a painter based in Leeds.“With so many brilliant artists working in the North it has been quite a challenge to restrict the choice down to just 15,” said Rob.

“My final selection includes work by artists based in Scarborough, Saltburn, Hull, Leeds and North Wales and gives a flavour of the diverse, high-quality artwork being made in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While starting to plan the exhibition in March my longtime friend and artist Jim Orme died unexpectedly and so I am pleased that Jim's family have kindly allowed some of his work to be included in the show.

“I hope to put together a larger retrospective exhibition from Jim’s considerable body of work in the future.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday October 21 and runs until Sunday November 5. Artists Clive Head and Christopher Wood will deliver talks about their work and practice on Sunday October 29.