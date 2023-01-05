Spotlight on artist Rob Moore based at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office Artspace

Artist Rob Moore who has a studio at the Old Parcels Office Artspace at Scarborough Railway Station

Rob combines his busy life as a professional artist with being a hands-on trustee at the Old Parcels Office Artspace at Scarborough Railway Station, where he curates exhibitions and works with Chris Lee to put on music nights.

Rob was brought up in Leicester alongside his brother Neil, also a contemporary artist. C

ommenting on his childhood Rob said “I found my time at school a bit tedious but I knew from an early age I wanted to be an artist so after secondary school went on to study art at Loughborough and Sheffield Art Schools.”

After leaving college Rob expected to work in the Rotherham steel works where he had done shifts while a student but luckily he applied for and was offered the Granada Fine Art Fellowship at Manchester Polytechnic.

Looking back to those times Rob said: “With the Granada TV bursary and free studio space I was able to immerse myself, my love of painting and sculpture. Granada TV even bought some of my paintings to add to their collection of contemporary art.”

Rob then went on to teach at a number of art schools in the North and Midlands before moving to York Art School.

From there he moved to Hull School of Art and Design as dean of faculty. Under Rob’s leadership the school grew in size and reputation, inspiring students from across the UK and internationally.

Rob said “ I had a great time in Hull working alongside a really talented team of artists and designers, including people like Andy Dakin who had a show at the Old Parcels Office in 2021.”

After leaving Hull in 2013, Rob, a man of many talents, designed and built his own eco house and studio in North Lincolnshire.

Rob said “I had planned to live there and focus on his own art practice but after meeting local artist Wendy Tate I ended up moving to Scarborough.”

Rob is now settled in Ayton just outside Scarborough where he and Wendy, now his wife, have a large studio and printmaking workshop.

Over the years Rob's work has encompassed both figurative and abstract genres.

Although his more recent paintings might be described as abstract he draws inspiration for his carefully crafted compositions from the beautiful Wolds and North York Moors landscape.

Talking about his work Rob said: “When I am working on a painting I am of course thinking about colour, texture, shape and composition but other bigger issues that concern me like climate change are also in my mind.

"So what emerges in my paintings is references to these bigger issues hidden way amongst what might be described as the more decorative aspects of my work.”

Rob’s work has been shown in many galleries across the UK and is in many private collections.

He was represented by the Watermark Gallery in Harrogate where he had a solo exhibition in 2021. More of his work can be viewed online at www.watermark.co.uk

In 2023 he is taking part in North Yorkshire Open Studios.

Old Parcels Office Artspace is an arts venue in Scarborough. It comprises artist studios, a gallery and a learning space, all housed in a grade II listed building at Scarborough Railway Station.