Spotlight on Scarborough designer and Illustrator Amy Kendall

Designer and illustrator Amy Kendall

Though not based at the gallery and studios, she shows her work at craft fairs which are held at the venue.

Amy is a graphic designer, illustrator, artist and maker who works from a corner of her sitting room in Scalby. She is passionate about colour and pattern.

Amy has been working as an in-house senior designer/Illustrator in the educational music publishing industry for the past 11 years and worked for a company that embraced remote working more than 10 years ago and long before it became a necessity during the pandemic.

It meant Amy could do her dream job – which was based in London – and continue to live in her hometown of Scarborough.

During this time, she designed and illustrated dozens of products that can be seen in nearly every primary school in the UK.

Amy studied graphic design at the University of Brighton and then spent 13 years in London and Cambridge before returning to Scarborough in 2006 to “reconnect with the North sea and the friendly faces of Scarborough”.

In September, Amy decided it was time to spread her wings and find new design challenges. She is working as a freelance designer and illustrator and is also enjoying having time and space to make quirky art and crafts.

An additional side project that Amy embarked on at the end of 2021 was to walk around Scarborough and fill a sketchbook with some of its beautiful doorways.

“I am relishing the opportunity to be able to bring to life some illustrative ideas and tell stories that I have been cultivating for a long time.

"Last summer I had space to create art and craft that I have never had time for before and it was lovely to be able to show some of this at the Old Parcels Office fairs.

"I’ve had my head down for the past 11 years so it is refreshing to look around my lovely town and find out what else is going on. I’ve met up with other local creatives and have enjoyed cooking up ideas for future projects.