Spring exhibition for North Yorkshire Open Studio Artists at Danby's Inspired by ... Gallery

Visitors however can get an exclusive preview thanks to an exhibition featuring artists from this summer’s open studio event at the Inspired by… gallery at Danby Lodge National Park Centre, near Whitby

Each summer, North Yorkshire’s artistic community invites the public to take a peek inside their studios. It’s a chance for artists to meet, promote and sell their work direct to the public.

During the exhibition, visitors can vote for their favourite two-dimensional and three-dimensional artists as part of an Audience Choice Award, sponsored by the Inspired by… gallery. The two winners will receive £200 towards furthering their art practice.

Sally Ann Smith, curator of the Inspired by… gallery, said: “We are delighted to return to support the open studio artists, after a very successful exhibition last year.

“It’s thrilling to showcase local artists and curate some of the most talented painters, printmakers, sculptors and designers in our region. It’s a chance for visitors to immerse themselves in all the creativity and originality that North Yorkshire has to offer, and discover new exciting talent, as well as preview new works from established artists.”

This June’s open studio weekends will feature a record 170 artists in one of the biggest open studio events in the UK, with 30 artists exhibiting for the first time.

The open studio weekends offer a chance to explore and discover artists in their studios located across the region, stretching from the remote hills of the Upper Dales to the boutique streets of Harrogate, across the Vale of York to rural North York Moors and coast.

North Yorkshire Open Studios is a not-for-profit community that works to support the hundreds of painters, sculptors, printmakers, jewellers, ceramicists, photographers and creatives who live and work in North Yorkshire.

This year’s open studio event will take place across the first two weekends of June: Saturday June 1 and Sunday June2 and Saturday June 8 to Sunday June 9, daily from 10am to 5pm.

Garth Bayley, project manager for North Yorkshire Open Studios, said: “The artists taking part in the open studio weekends this year are now online and a downloadable pdf of the art trail will be available before the summer event.”

Garth, also a working artist whose works capture moments in time such as cycling and dance, is one of the artists exhibiting at the spring exhibition.

Visitors can experience the wide-range of artists from across the region, such as Anna Matyus, whose studio is in Kirkbymoorside and whose work is inspired by ancient architecture using etching and collagraph printmaking, Anna Lambert, whose studio is in Crosshills, with earthenware ceramics inspired by the Yorkshire landscape, and Kate Moores, based in West Tanfield, is showcasing her paintings and portraits often featuring floral motifs.

Garth said: “The open studio weekends offer a wonderful opportunity to go on a cultural tour, from coastal spots in Scarborough, through to our scenic National Parks, the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales.

“Before that we’re delighted the Inspired by…gallery is hosting an exciting spring exhibition, so the public can see the breadth of talent from across the region in one spot.”