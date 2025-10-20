The 14 artists in Scarborough and beyond taking part in the North Yorkshire winter open studios event

Lindsey Tyson is her studio at Woodend

Scarborough artist Lindsey Tyson is taking part in the North Yorkshire Open Studios event by inviting guests to her place at Woodend.

Her studio at the venue in The Crescent, Scarborough, will be open on Saturday November 1 and Sunday November 2, daily from 11am to 4pm.

“If you’d like time for a more leisurely look at my latest work, a chat about painting and perhaps a slice of homemade cake, then come along,” said Lindsey.

“Alongside my new work, I’ll have a small studio clearance area of earlier and/or experimental pieces available at special studio prices for the weekend only.

“I like to do this before Christmas. It feels good to make space for new work and lovely to see these pieces go to new homes.”

Lindsey is one of 14 local artists taking part in the winter open studios event.

Others include:

Shirley Vauvelle, ceramics, painting, Lebberston Hall, Manor View Road, Lebberston

Gillian Martin, painting, Lebberston Hall, Manor View Road, Lebberston

Julie Kelly, mixed media, 11 Bardney Road, Hunmanby

Michael Atkin, printmaking, Byways, Low Street, Scalby

Kate Braida, ceramics, Unit 28 Manor Road Business Park, Manor Road, Scarborough

Gladstone Road Studios, including Adam King, applied art and design, 2-4 Gladstone Lane, Scarborough

Janine Baldwin, painting and drawing, 19 Gladstone Road Scarborough

Lucy Somper, painting and drawing, Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough

Lisa Skelton, textiles, Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough

Kimberli Werner, painting and drawing, Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough

Matt Machouki, ceramics, Beeforth’s Hive, Esplanade, Scarborough

Louise Bass, painting and drawing, Beeforth’s Hive, Esplanade, Scarborough

Wendy Tate, printmaking, Jersey Barn, 51 Main Street Irton

Look out for the ‘orange open’ signs. Entry to the studios is free.