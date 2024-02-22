The Barrow Boy project: part of our seaside heritage

During the 1950s to the 1980s, barrow boys and girls waited outside the railway station to transport visitor luggage to hotels and guest houses for a small fee in Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Withernsea and Hornsea. The Barrow Boy project was first suggested in Autumn 2022 by Bridlington sculptor Stephen Carvill, who approached the YCCRP with his idea. Stephen said: “It really is a joy to be working with the railway community on this project, especially as my own family worked in the railways industry up until the 1950's. We are uncovering lots of stories and information which will be acknowledged on information boards and literature which will accompany the sculptural installation. “ Stephen created a scale marquette, or model, of a barrow boy statue, revealed in Bridlington in November 2023, with the life-sized statue planned for installation at Bridlington Railway Station in Summer 2024. A YCCRP Spokesperson said: “As this is now our project going forward in 2024, anyone with memories, memorabilia or photographs is invited to get in touch to share their experiences about this fascinating aspect of our seaside heritage. “The Community Railway Network, Yorkshire Coast Bid, Bridlington Town Council, Network Rail and Northern have made commitments to the project. “The Barrow Boys were not unique to Bridlington, we have heard about them locally in Scarborough, Filey Hornsea, Withernsea, for the holiday camps, along with other resorts such at Margate, Skegness, Great Yarmouth, Blackpool and even the Isle of Man.” The spokesperson continued: “There is a lot of interest from other Rail Partnerships nationally in what we are doing and we are very proud to be taking a lead role in promoting the untold history of these young entrepreneurs who plied their trade around many rail and coach stations until the taxis took over.” If anyone has any barrow boy or girl memories, then please get in touch with Faith Young on 0787 575 8115 or by email: [email protected] The YCCRP will also have a stand at the Scarborough Tourism Expo on Tuesday 5th March 2024, from 10am and 4.00pm in the Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa.