With a huge number of free taster sessions, Try January is organised by East Riding Council’s Adult learning and Employability team.

People can enjoy these courses at centres in Bridlington, Beverley, Google and Cottingham, or virtually from the comfort of their own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy, who joined up to the Try creative writing session, said: “I have always enjoyed reading and loved the idea of writing a book.

The centre in Cottingham has a fully kitted out studio so that you can try your hand at pottery and take your creations home.

“When I saw the creative writing taster course, I decided that it was a great opportunity to explore the process. The course was really interesting, and it sparked my imagination and enthusiasm for writing.

“I decided to sign up for a four-week course and thoroughly enjoyed the various exercises and methods that the tutor shared to help participants develop ideas, writing styles and gather inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I now have a plan for a book and hope to spend more time writing in the future.”

Courses include psychology, photography, creative writing and more. There are also sessions to help with computer skills, maths and English, and even reducing people’s stress levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Evison, East Riding councillor, said: “These ‘Try’ courses are a fantastic way to develop skills, consider different career options and interact with people with similar hobbies.”

If you are interested in Try January, visit https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/learning/employment-education-and-skills/.

Advertisement Hide Ad