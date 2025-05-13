Two new exhibitions head to Scarborough's Old Parcels Office gallery

Yorkshire poet Ian McMillan, left, and artists Paul Digby have an exhibition at the Old Parcels Office

Arts space the Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Railway Station is preparing to host two exhibitions this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time and Space: An Exhibition of Art and Poetry Unveiling Human Experience

Discover the profound intersection of art and poetry at Time and Space, an innovative exhibition and workshop series led by northern artist Paul Digby and celebrated poet Ian McMillan.

The unique collaboration invites audiences to delve into the depths of the human experience through evocative drawings and thought-provoking verses.

Paul Digby’s detailed graphite drawings and figurative sculptures blend precision with emotion.

Inspired by tonal masters like Georges Seurat, his work explores themes of identity, resilience, and human connection.

The exhibition features Paul’s intimate studies of personal protective equipment (PPE), revealing the fragility and strength inherent in human narratives.

Ian McMillan, affectionately known as the Bard of Barnsley, is an acclaimed poet and broadcaster, best known for hosting BBC Radio 3’s The Verb.

His accessible and insightful poetry distills universal truths with a blend of humour and warmth.

Ian’s extensive publications and collaborations reflect his unwavering commitment to community and the arts.

Archetypes of Random: A developing body of photographic work by Hull based artist Lou Hazelwood.

Lou Hazelwoods works takes many forms and responses from sound pieces, text, film, installation, performance, and image based. Over the last decade she has been exploring damaged analogue film stock and photographic emulsion, working with a variety of processes to see how film responds.

The photographs in the exhibition stem from a damaged 35mm colour film stock.

The damage on the film shows itself as randomly placed circular redactions inherent in the films emulsion.

Utilising in camera and in processing experimental methods to produce this work she further embellished with screen printing – spot varnishing – and flocking.

Talking about exhibitions Rob Moore, Old Parcels Office, trustee, said “We are delighted to be to bring two contrasting exhibitions by northern artists to the Old Parcels Office.

“In the main gallery, as well Paul Digby’s drawings we are pleased to also have one or two of his figurative sculptures.

“In gallery two we have work by Lou Hazelwood. I’ve been following Lou’s work for a little while and each exhibition brings new surprises.”

Old Parcels Office has built a reputation for staging first-class exhibitions and helping keep Scarborough on the cultural map.

Time and Space and Archetypes of Random, Old Parcels Office Artspace, ScarboroughRailway Station, runs from Saturday May 17 until Sunday June 1.

The gallery is open from Thursdays to Sundays, daily from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is free