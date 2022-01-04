Work by 23 local artists is on show and free to view at the Art Room in Scarborough's Falsgrave
The Art Room in Falsgrave celebrated the preview evening of its winter exhibition Frost which was opened by the mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent.
The exhibition features work from 23 local artists.
Owner of the Art Room Delia Prudence is passionate about giving local artists the opportunity to have their art seen.
The Art Room has no expensive entry fees or huge commissions on the sold pieces and takes 17 percent of any sold works.
“The Art Rooms exhibitions are increasing in popularity with over 75 applicants applying to show their work in the gallery,” she said.
The exhibition was organised by local artist and manager of the Art Room Danny Malton.
He also designed and provided an exhibition catalogue to go with the exhibit.
The exhibition was hung by framer and Art Room technician Phil Prudence.
The exhibition runs from now until Tuesday February 1 and is free for anyone to come view.