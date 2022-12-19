Your work wanted for East coast open exhibition - here's how to enter

Scarborough Art Gallery, in The Crescent, will host the exhibition

The competition welcomes entries from anyone, any age, working at any skill.

If you are aged between five and 13 years, you are also invited the enter the junior open.

Up to two two-dimensional works in any medium – paint, photography, textile - can be submitted and a non-returnable handling fee of £5 for each entry will be required as a cash payment on submission.

For concessions, senior citizens, Jobseekers, students, and children there is a handling fee of £2.50 per entry. Please bring proof of concession.

To enter take your work(s), completed form and fee to Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, Scarborough, between Tuesday May 2 and Friday May 5, daily from 10am to 4pm.

If entering 2 pieces of work, please submit both at the same time.

Selection for the exhibition will take place from Monday May 8 Entrants will be notified if successful by email from Tuesday May 9.

The selection committee will be made up of two independent judges and a member of Scarborough Museums and Galleries staff.

Works that have not been selected should be collected from the Gallery on Tuesday May 9, Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 11, daily from 10am to 4pm. Please take your receipt as proof of ownership.

For each work, on two labels clearly write your name, title of the work, price of work, and Entry 1 or 2.

Attach one label to the back of your work in the top right-hand corner.

Attach the second label to a luggage tag, or something detachable, and tie it to a mirror plate. All works on paper should be framed. The price of framed works should include the frame.

The exhibition of the chosen work will take place at Scarborough Art Gallery from Saturday May 13 until Sunday September 3.

If your work has sold, a red dot will be placed on the label next to your work in the exhibition. Payment will be required in full by the purchaser prior to the end of the exhibition.

