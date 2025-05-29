Artist whose work has ‘got me through tough times’ to take part in North Yorkshire Open Studios

When Shirley Vauvelle was struggling with her mental health 15 years ago she couldn’t have imagined how much becoming a full-time maker would change her life.

Now poised to welcome visitors into her home in Lebberston for the North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS) weekends on 7-8 and 14-15 June, she is thrilled to say her art career has given her a boost in confidence.

Although Shirley, 60, had used her creativity in previous roles, including textile designer, art educator and gallery owner, she began concentrating on her ceramics full-time in 2010, joining NYOS the same year.

She said: “I remember the first time I took part in NYOS, one of my assemblage pieces was chosen for the front cover of the brochure. It gave me such a confidence boost as I really didn’t have much of a plan and was so nervous about doing the event.

One of Shirley's ceramic works

“I still have the piece of work that was chosen and will never sell it as it is a reminder of where my work has come from in order to get to where I am now and into the future.

“Every time I take part in open studios I learn new things about myself and my work from the wonderful people that come to visit over the two weeks. Most visitors usually really appreciated seeing first hand a working environment and the processes of an artist.”

Shirley’s first encounter of selling her artworks was as a child in the village of Helsby in Cheshire, where she sold painted pebbles in the local shop at the top of her road. This year, she was selected to show her ceramic sculptures for the first time at last month’s Ceramic Art London fair. She is also an area co-ordinator for NYOS, which is an artist-led organisation.

Shirley said: “Running meetings or co ordinating is not something that comes naturally for me, but somehow I have managed to overcome the anxiety of speaking in small groups and improve my communication and organisational skills.

Shirley works in ceramics

““I feel very passionate about North Yorkshire Open Studios as it allows access to art for everyone, to see it up close and personal. It allows artists at all stages of their development to show, sell and communicate about their art, direct from the location it is produced.

“There is nothing that beats seeing artworks for real, touching, getting up really close to see how the natural daylight affects it.”

NYOS Summer Open Studios, venues across North Yorkshire, Saturday and Sunday, 7-8 and 14-15 June 2025