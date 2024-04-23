Artists & collectors by behind the artist one day event set to take place in Scarborough
Sophie said: “I have always been surrounded by natural beauty and inspiration that’s fired my imagination. I have studied various artists and as a result I wanted to do something positive and productive for the creative community.”
The one-day event will showcase over 50 original artworks, including works by a clutch of Scarborough-based artists.
This event will also feature Peter Davis from Manchester, who has just been selected for the prestigious Herbert Smith Freehills Portrait Award 2024.
Peter recently created five exclusive pieces depicting scenes of Scarborough on local shopping bags including Scarborough Harbour for the local baker Cooplands.
Sophie, who studied graphic design and fine art, has organised the event based on the ‘Behind the Artist’ website which Sophie set up in 2023 after being inspired by the creative community in Scarborough, the North of England and other parts of the UK.
Sophie said: “The ‘Behind the Artist’ website features podcasts, an extensive A to Z of over 120 creatives and a marketplace where artwork can be purchased by art fans.
“The website promotes the works of talented artists, yet it also serves to inspire and help people learn about the art world, hopefully inspiring them to become artists themselves.”
Sophie, who lives in Scarborough, also interviews various artists from painters to illustrators to sculptors.
Sophie said: “There is a thriving artistic community in the area, and my aim is to connect enthusiasts, students and artists within this creative space.”
Sophie, who collects art, believes the connection to a particular work of art can be deepened if more is known about the artist.
Sophie said: “I interview artists and post the interviews on the website along with examples of their artwork. Interviews offer a unique and fascinating way of sharing stories and insights; it serves to connect the artists with art enthusiasts.”
Scarborough-based artists on the website include Lynne Arnison, Grace Lyons, Kelly Standish, Tracy Savage, Rebecca Norris, Adrian Riley, Joel Haugue and Richard Stuttle.
Other artists based in Yorkshire include Adele Karmazy, Ali Hunter, Lincoln Lightfoot, all based in York.
Sophie said: “I am keen to promote Northern artists , helping to give them international recognition.”
Tickets for the Artists and Collectors by Behind The Artist available via: Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/artist-collectors-by-behind-the-artist-tickets-873900238137
There is a promotion code: SCARBOROUGH which, if typed in at checkout, will give a 50 per cent discount off tickets.
Website Address: https://behindtheartist.co.uk