Artists get in the frame for summer's North Yorkshire Open Studios

Shirley Vauvelle and Katie Braida are getting ready for what they call the most enjoyable event of the year - the summer North Yorkshire Open Studios.

This year artist Shirley will be sharing her studio space with ceramic artist Katie.

Shirley will be showing a new collection of expressive paintings inspired by coastal walks taken a stone's throw away from her studio in Lebberston. A new collection of assemblage sculptures made using collected, weathered materials and ceramic components will also be on view.

Recently Shirley has been focused on lager works in stoneware, sculpted from her own personal response to the close observations in her large garden, which she uses as a continual source of inspiration. These can be seen alongside her Beasts sculptures.

Shirley Vauvelle in her studio

Katie will be exhibiting a selection of ceramic works in both the studio and garden. Her sculptural vessels and forms are inspired by the rhythms and patterns found in the environment.

Katie will also be showing her acrylic paintings for the first time. These abstract works are linked to her ceramics through the subtle use of texture and pattern within areas of the paintings.

There will be a preview evening to give people first choice of the new collections on Friday 31st May 6-9pm, to which you are invited. Please feel free to bring friends.

North Yorkshire Open Studios is on the 1st/2nd and 8/9th June 10 am-5pm. Check online at www.nyos.org.uk for more details.

Katie Braida

A spokesman said: "We hope you are able to make one of the days and look forward to showing you the new pieces in the showroom, studio and garden. There will also be the chance to see new works in progress demonstrating the making process."