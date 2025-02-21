Auckland Palace unveils new menu fit for a Prince Bishop

The Bishop’s Kitchen, a meticulously refurbished Tudor kitchen at the heart of Auckland Palace, has unveiled its new tantalising menu for 2025.

The new offering showcases an array of homemade dishes using locally sourced ingredients, including eggs benedict, artisan beef and ale pie, and a ploughman’s picnic sharing board.

Originally an undercroft of Bishop Antony Bek’s Great Chamber (now Throne Room), built in the 1300s, it was transformed into a bustling kitchen in the late 15th century by Bishop Richard Fox. Here an army of staff would have prepared feasts for the bishop’s guests, using the finest fresh ingredients from the Deer Park and gardens.

In addition to the food offerings, visitors can build their own hamper from the Bishop’s Kitchen farm shop, stocked with a variety of locally sourced goods including cheeses, chutneys, breads, and meats, providing an authentic taste of the region.

These developments coincide with the appointment of Simon Wright as the new Director of Food and Beverage at The Auckland Project. With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Simon has worked with industry names including Cunard Cruises, Cairn Group, Disney Cruise Line, and The Waterfalls Group. Simon will oversee the 38-bedroom Park Head Hotel’s Oak Room restaurant and the El Castillo tapas restaurant which offers a taste of Spain with a local twist.

He said: “I’m delighted to join The Auckland Project at such an exciting time, not only for the Project but for the residents of Bishop Auckland and beyond.

“At the Bishop’s Kitchen, guests can enjoy dining in the medieval kitchen or our courtyard garden, where they can sample a delicious selection of dishes, from soups, sandwiches, and salads to cakes and savoury treats to delight locals and visitors alike, enhancing their time at the historical Auckland Palace.

“Our focus throughout our attractions is on quality produce grown within the Palace grounds or sourced locally from our network of suppliers, all prepared by our in-house catering team in order to enhance the visitor experience.”

(L-R) Simon Wright, Director of Food and Beverage and David Land, CEO at The Auckland Project

David Land, CEO of The Auckland Project, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Simon to The Auckland Project. His breadth of knowledge and expertise will transform our approach to hospitality, ensuring that the quality of food and drinks served in our venues matches the superb quality of our visitor attractions, highlighted by our newly unveiled Bishop’s Kitchen menu.”

The Auckland Project, based in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, is a unique regeneration charity dedicated to building a brighter future for the picturesque market town through art, history, and culture.

Visitors can explore Auckland Palace, the Spanish Gallery, the Mining Art Gallery and the recently opened Faith Museum, along with its extensive gardens and deer park.