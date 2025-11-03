Award-winning band Skerryvore is returning to Bridlington Spa

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 08:45 GMT
Skerryvore, three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award, is heading to Bridlington Spa later this month. Photo: Keven Kerrplaceholder image
Skerryvore, three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award, is heading to Bridlington Spa later this month.

They will be at Moonbeams Presents... St Andrew’s at The Spa on Saturday, November 22.

Joining Skerryvore on the night will be three special guests:

•The Beverley and District Pipe Band – one of Yorkshire’s leading pipe bands and proud ambassadors of Scottish music across East Yorkshire.

With their stirring pipes and drums, the band will bring an authentic, spine-tingling atmosphere to the evening, setting the perfect tone for a true St Andrew’s celebration.

•Steve Knightley – celebrated singer-songwriter and frontman of the multi-award-winning folk duo Show of Hands.

Knightley’s powerful storytelling and commanding stage presence have made him one of British folk’s most distinctive and respected voices. His special guest appearance promises a moving and memorable highlight.

•Blair Davie – rising Scottish talent and tour support for Skerryvore, whose heartfelt songwriting and captivating voice have been winning audiences across the UK.

A spokesperson said: “Moonbeams is thrilled to announce the return of Skerryvore, Scotland’s powerhouse live act, for a spectacular St Andrew’s celebration in the iconic Royal Hall at Bridlington Spa.

“This unmissable evening promises a truly unforgettable celebration of Scottish music, culture, and community spirit.

“Now marking an incredible 20 years of Skerryvore, the band return to Bridlington as Moonbeams’ beloved patrons and as one of Scotland’s most successful contemporary trad-rock groups.

“Renowned for their electrifying performances that blend traditional roots with modern flair, the band has earned fans worldwide for their infectious energy and uplifting sound. Their 2025 anniversary year includes an 80-date global tour and a headline concert at Floors Castle, filmed by the BBC and hailed as ‘unforgettable’.”

Visit www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets for the show.

