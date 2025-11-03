Skerryvore, three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award, is heading to Bridlington Spa later this month. Photo: Keven Kerr

Skerryvore, three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award, is heading to Bridlington Spa later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be at Moonbeams Presents... St Andrew’s at The Spa on Saturday, November 22.

Joining Skerryvore on the night will be three special guests:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•The Beverley and District Pipe Band – one of Yorkshire’s leading pipe bands and proud ambassadors of Scottish music across East Yorkshire.

With their stirring pipes and drums, the band will bring an authentic, spine-tingling atmosphere to the evening, setting the perfect tone for a true St Andrew’s celebration.

•Steve Knightley – celebrated singer-songwriter and frontman of the multi-award-winning folk duo Show of Hands.

Knightley’s powerful storytelling and commanding stage presence have made him one of British folk’s most distinctive and respected voices. His special guest appearance promises a moving and memorable highlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Blair Davie – rising Scottish talent and tour support for Skerryvore, whose heartfelt songwriting and captivating voice have been winning audiences across the UK.

A spokesperson said: “Moonbeams is thrilled to announce the return of Skerryvore, Scotland’s powerhouse live act, for a spectacular St Andrew’s celebration in the iconic Royal Hall at Bridlington Spa.

“This unmissable evening promises a truly unforgettable celebration of Scottish music, culture, and community spirit.

“Now marking an incredible 20 years of Skerryvore, the band return to Bridlington as Moonbeams’ beloved patrons and as one of Scotland’s most successful contemporary trad-rock groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Renowned for their electrifying performances that blend traditional roots with modern flair, the band has earned fans worldwide for their infectious energy and uplifting sound. Their 2025 anniversary year includes an 80-date global tour and a headline concert at Floors Castle, filmed by the BBC and hailed as ‘unforgettable’.”

Visit www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets for the show.