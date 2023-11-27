B Bernard & Sons to hold Christmas Fayre in aid of Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Hospice

B. Bernard and Sons are to hold a Christmas Fayre on Saturday December 2 in aid of Saint Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough.

It is the second year running that the Scarborough based funeral directors have held a Christmas Fayre to raise money for a local charity.

This year’s event takes place from 11am until 3pm at Beacon Hall, St. Andrew's Church on Ramshill Road, and the event is sure to bring something nice for the festive season.

From local handmade craft stalls, to festive treats and bakes and a raffle to boot, it's the perfect place to stop by on Saturday, December 2.

St Andrew's Church on Ramshill

B. Bernard and Sons Business Leader, Rachael Green said: "We did this last year and it was such a wonderful atmosphere that we knew we had to hold a fayre again in 2023.