Bargain hunting on the Scarborough antiques & vintage trail

A new Antiques & Vintage Trail has been set up by businesses to make it easier for antique loving visitors to find all the specialist shops in Scarborough. With over 30 shops listed on the Trail, this is one of the largest clusters of antique shops in the north of England.

If you love perusing independent shops stocking antiques and vintage items, this new trail of over 30 shops is an ideal free resource, making it easier to get from one shop to another and to find those hidden treasures.

All within easy walking distance of ach other, in and around Scarborough's historic town centre, stocking thousands of stylish and useful objects as well as furniture, vinyl, clothes, books and mid-century furniture, the Trail makes it really easy to find each shop and to plan a a few days in Scarborough.

Just by poing your phone at the QR code on the A5 poster displayed in each shop, the link will show you on Google Maps where every single shop is located and how long it takes to walk to them.

Bargain Hunting for Antiques in Scarborough

Whilst Scarborough is already a top destination for culture, music, festivals (not fogetting the seaside), it's also got a vibrant indie shop scene with many original and creative stores for special presents, rare collectibles or something you never thought you might need.

With knowledgeable and passionate owners, it's a great way to spend a long weekend for your very own bargain hunt.

Marie of harry's located in St Helen's Square said: “We are proud to be part of the Trail and look forward to seeing many new faces in Harry’s. Our stock changes all the time and there is always something beautiful but affordable …”

Fay from The Vintage Window on St Nicholas Place said: “We have lots of customers who don’t know where to find the other shops so this Trail is a great idea to ensure that bargain hunters have the best possible choice when they come to Scarborough…”

Richard Grunwell, Chair of Scarborough Town Centre Team said: “Scarborough has a busy town centre and this Trail makes it easy to find the other shops, to check when they are open and what they specialise in. With over 30 shops to choose from, visitors can stay overnight, go to a show and make a weekend of it”.

Scarborough Antiques & Vintage Trail is delivered by This is Scarborough, a web site that has been established by Scarborough Town Centre Team to raise the profile and brand identity of the town.

Over the next 12 months it will deliver further Trails as well as information helping to attract inward investment and business growth across Scarborough.

Go to www.thisisscarborough.org.uk to try out the trail. You never know what you may find. Happy hunting.