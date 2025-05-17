Beck Isle Museum welcomes back ‘Music at the Museum’ with a summer celebration of timeless tunes
This season’s opening night invites audiences on a musical journey through decades of unforgettable hits, from the golden age of American pop to the iconic sounds of the British music explosion. Charting the journey ‘From Elvis to Elton'’ are performers Lynn Sunley and Friends, along with Acoustic Buddies' Trevor and Ian, in a unique outdoor setting brimming with local heritage.
Acoustic Buddies' Trevor and Ian have regularly performed together as part of the popular local band The Sundowners. “We’re delighted to be appearing at Beck Isle Museum together,” says Trevor Moss, “and will be covering a wide range of songs, mostly from the 60s and 70s.”
"I’ll be playing a solo set," says performer Lynn Sunley, "along with a few tunes with the lovely Phil Friend. Expect sing-along favourites and hidden gems from the 60s through the 80s – plus, of course, an Elvis cover and something from Elton John!”
Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating, as chair availability is limited. The concert will go ahead rain or shine, with options to move under cover into one of the museum’s historic buildings if needed. A small bar will be open, offering local beers, wines, tea, and coffee. And with each ticket, visitors can enjoy evening access to the museum’s exhibits, making for a full night of culture and entertainment.
Tickets are just £10 and can be booked via the museum website or in person during opening hours. All proceeds go directly toward supporting the museum’s ongoing preservation efforts and future community programming.
“The museum courtyard is a beautiful venue,” adds Lynn, “and attendees also love the bonus of the museum’s old country inn being open for custom!” The museum’s pub, which used to be at Pickering’s Station Hotel, is always a firm favourite.
Next month, Beck Isle Museum is looking forward to welcoming popular local band Touch of Blues on Wednesday 25 June.
See the website for more details: www.beckislemuseum.org.uk