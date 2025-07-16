Beck Isle Museum Welcomes Two Inspiring Artist Residencies

Beck Isle Museum in Pickering has announced two new artist residencies, which are taking place throughout the summer. The museum will welcome artists Hannah Turlington and Karen Thompson to explore its collection. They'll offer a range of engaging workshops for visitors of all ages, and be running a number of free drop in art activities which are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday of the school summer holidays.

Rosie Barrett, Visitor Engagement Manager at Beck Isle Museum, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Hannah and Karen to explore with us this year. Both these vibrant and talented contemporary artists bring unique perspectives to the roles – as well as exciting creative practices - and we can’t wait to see how they engage with our collections.”

The new venture has been made possible thanks to funding from the Local Businesses Tourism Contribution from the North York Moors National Park and an additional grant from Museum Development North.

Throughout the residencies, both artists will be based at the museum on selected dates, creating new work inspired by the objects and stories found in the museum’s rich collection and sharing their practices with visitors.

Beck Isle Museum, Pickering

“It’s been absolutely brilliant to be awarded the funding to offer these opportunities,” added Rosie. “Visitors of all ages – both adults and families - will be able to connect through the hands-on activities, taking part in workshops and drop-in activities. We’re sure Karen and Hannah will bring some really interesting new approaches to our work and help us all to see the collection through new perspectives”

Karen Thompson’s ceramic works draw on historic and modern influences to blend themes of satire and humour with social commentary. Karen is looking forward to engaging with the museum’s historical context: “It’s going to be great to work from a space that’s so steeped in heritage and stories,” she said. “The objects on display have so many community connections behind them. I really hope to spark conversations through my work - and have a bit of fun along the way.”

Karen will be inviting visitors to take part in drop-in activities with clay and with watercolour, encouraging playful creativity through themes connected to the collection.

Hannah Turlington - a printmaker well-known for bold linocuts and expressive mark-making - will also be leading bookable workshops, as well as working from the museum across a range of days throughout the season.

Hannah Turlington sketching

Hannah developed her artistic practice after a career in the education sector: “Leaving teaching after 22 years was a revelation and allowed me to develop and think about the work I make and connect with others.” Often drawing on autobiographical themes, Hannah has often created tactile, mixed-media artworks in the past. She’ll be creating work during the residency that complements the spirit of the museum’s collection.

“These residencies represent a new strand in the museum’s public programming,” said Rosie, “celebrating contemporary creativity and deepening the connection between the museum’s collection and our local community.”

See the museum’s website for the full events programme, including opportunities to meet the artists and book workshop sessions: www.beckislemuseum.org.uk.