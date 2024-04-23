BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner at Scarborough's Books by the Beach

At Books by the Beach festival, Frank Gardner will be introducing his new novel Invasion

He holds a degree in Arabic and Islamic Studies. Twenty years ago, while filming in Saudi Arabia, he was ambushed by terrorists, shot multiple times and left for dead.

Against all expectations he survived and returned to active news reporting within a year.

He still travels extensively. Awarded an OBE in 2005 for services to journalism, Frank published his bestselling memoir Blood and Sand in 2006.

His three previous novels Crisis, Ultimatum and Outbreak have all been Sunday times top 10 bestsellers.

At Books by the Beach festival, Frank will be introducing his new novel Invasion which sees MI6 operatives Luke Carlton and Jenny Li racing against time to prevent China invading its near-neighbour Taiwan, an event that would spark a global conflict.

During their quest to recover vital intelligence which could halt China’s plans they encounter powerful adversaries.

Drawing on his years of experience of reporting on global politics and in-depth knowledge of the security services, Frank has created an explosive and highly topical thriller.

Heather French, festival director, said: “It’s a terrific coup that Frank Gardner agreed to be part of our festival.”

He will be in conversation with former head of BBC Radio Helen Boaden at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on Saturday June at 3pm and this promises to be a festival highlight."Tickets are selling fast as it’s a unique opportunity to meet such an inspirational person and brilliant writer,” said Heather.Books by the Beach runs from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9.

The programme includes BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and former National Poet of Scotland Jackie Kay at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on the Sunday.

Comedian Helen Lederer closes the Saturday programme at the Queen Street venue.

Best-selling historical crime Rory Clements is at Queen Street on Saturday.

Writer of the best-selling The Familiars and Mrs England opens Books by the Beach at Queen Street on the Friday at 10.30am. She will be talking about her latest novel The Household.

Cosy crime expert Glenda Young indulges us in her Scarborough-set Seaview Hotel series also on Friday.

Novelist-of-the-moment David Nicholls – whose One Day has been given a new lease of life with a Netflix adaptation – brings Friday to close with a session at Queen Street at 7.30pm.

He will be discussing his new novel You Are Here – a moving story of first encounters, second chances and finding the way home.

Journalist Polly Toynbee will be in conversation with former Labour MP Alan Johnson on Saturday and Johnson opens the Sunday programme with a talk aout his latest novel Death on the Thames.