Bestselling novelist David Nicholls headlines Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Bestselling novelist David Nicholls will be appearing at Books by the Beach

David is one of the most beloved writers in the English language. He is a Booker Prize-longlisted storyteller whose books, including Starter For Ten, Us, and the international publishing phenomenon One Day, have sold more than eight million copies worldwide and are published in more than 40 languages.

David is also a talented and sought-after screenwriter. Highlights have included adaptations of Far from the Madding Crowd, When Did You Last See Your Father? and Great Expectations.

His adaptation of Edward St Aubyn's Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was nominated for an Emmy and won him a BAFTA for best writer.

There have been numerous adaptations of David’s novels. The latest is a 14-episode Netflix adaptation of One Day starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall.

It has instantly become one of Netflix’s most viewed English series globally and attracted rave reviews across the board.

At the festival David will be discussing his highly-anticipated new novel, You Are Here.

It’s a love story with unfolds on a walk across the north of England; 10 days through the Lakes, the Dales and the North Yorkshire Moors.

It’s the tale of two lonely people, Michael and Marnie, who are both a little lost. But, over the miles, as they start to talk and share their own stories, the possibility of a new beginning opens up before them.

You Are Here is David at his very best: witty, warm, funny and moving all on the same page.

Heather French, festival organiser said: “We are thrilled and honoured that David is appearing at this year’s festival.

“He is such a beautiful prose writer and I know he’ll have many fans – me included – and lots of book group members who will want to meet him and listen to him introduce his new novel.”

Books by the Beach is on from Friday June 7 until Sunday June 9.

David will be in conversation with the festival patron Helen Boaden and there will opportunity for the audience to ask questions too.

David will also be signing books at the event at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on Friday June 7 at 7.30pm.

Novelist Stacy Halls, author of The Familiars and Mrs England, opens the event at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on the Friday at 10.30am.

Other guests on the opening day include Scarborough-based Eygptologist Joann Fletcher, journalist Peter Taylor and cosy crime writer Glenda Young whose Sea View Hotel series is set in the town.

Historical crime specialist Rory Clements, journalist and novelist Frank Gardner journalist Polly Toynbee, marine biologist Helen Scales and comedian and actress Helen Lederer fill the Saturday programme.