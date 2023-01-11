The book is a light-hearted drama based in Morecambe, exploring the darker side of the seaside town.

The main character is called Cecile de Broache, otherwise known as Cyril Broach to the locals, who is a dealer in art and curiosities. He is the Treasurer of the fictitious Moarcambe and District Golf Club while also managing to be an appalling businessman who has run up thousands of pounds worth of debt.

A series of mysterious deaths occur at the golf club that seem somehow linked to Cecile and his financial wrongdoing. Impulsively, Cecile buys 15 cryptic boxes from an up and coming singer, gambling that this could solve his myriad of problems.

Bridlington author Alan Purser is celebrating his third book being published.

Alan wishes to thank Susan Hutchinson for her time and assistance, helping him to make Art 4 Artsake ready for publishing.