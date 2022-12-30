The novel is called “The Chronicles of Dreyfus Volume 1” and includes the first two stories of a fantasy fiction series Mr McBride has been working on since 2005.

Mr McBride said: “The process of getting the stories down on paper and then publishing has been a rather long and drawn out journey because I started writing back in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, I've spent quite some time trying to get publishers to take me seriously as a writer.

Bridlington local Shaun McBride is celebrating his debut novel after years of hard work and rejection.

“My stories are aimed particularly at young adults, however, the feedback I have received so far from my beta readers has been very positive.

“The book has only been on Amazon since December 23, and I've already had some interest, especially from my family, my friends, and my colleagues at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The publisher has also sent me a contract for ‘Volume 2’ and I am so thrilled to know that after many years of trying, I am at last at a stage where I want to be as a writer.”

Former cadet forces adult volunteer Mr McBride currently works in production at Farmhouse Potato Bakers. He graduated from Hull University but has no formal creative writing training, which makes his achievement even more impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun McBride started his writing journey in 2005 and is finally realising his dream of becoming a published author.

Mr McBride’s fantasy novel was finally picked up by the publisher House of Honour books and after five months his debut book has finally been published and is available for purchase on Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad