Clandestine ecologist Ben Jacobs talks about quest to save orchids at Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Ben Jacob is a university lecturer by day and clandestine ecologist by night

The Scarborough literature festival is on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11.

Ben is a university lecturer by day and an ecologist by night. Ten years ago he turned outlaw to save one of the world’s rarest flowers and will be sharing his story at Queen Street Methodist Church on the Sunday at 1pm.

Obsessed by orchids since childhood, Ben spent years travelling to far-flung jungles to see them in the wild. Then a chance encounter sent him on a journey of discovery to find and photograph all 51 British species.

Through reading and research Ben realised that orchids are in trouble. Many species are facing extinction. Decimated by changes in land use and climate, inadequately protected by environmental and planning laws, their habitats are disappearing.

Determined to act before it was too late, Ben broke into building sites in the dead of night to rescue threatened plants – turning his kitchen into a laboratory, his fridge into a baby orchid store and his back yard into a plantation.

But doing all that put him on the wrong side of the law.If arrested Ben could have been fined £5,000 for each orchid plant he saved and may have faced a prison sentence.

His book The Orchid Outlaw is a memoir, a natural history and a call to action – to save the world, one plant at a time.

“This is an unmissable event for all who care deeply about environment, nature and conservation,” said festival organiser Heather French.

There will be a Books by the Beach bonus event with art historian and broadcaster James Fox at Queen Street Methodist Church on Friday June 9 at 7pm.

Full Books by the Beach line up is:

Saturday June 10

10.30am: Luke Jennings – author of Killing Eve discusses his latest novel.

1pm: Catherine Curzon – The World of Bridgerton.

3pm: Rachel Joyce – author of Harold Fry trilogy – discusses the third in her series.

5pm: Madeleine Bunting- a journey round England’s seaside resorts, beginning at Scarborough.

7.30pm: Alan Johnson – former Home Secretary – discusses his latest novel.

Sunday June 11

10.30am: Rev Fergus Butler-Gallie – wickedly funny memoir of a young priest.

1pm : Ben Jacob – The Orchid Outlaw.

3pm: Jenny Colgan and Linda Green – bestselling novelists discuss their latest work.

5pm: Stuart Maconie – BBC broadcaster shares new travel memoir.

7.30pm: Amanda Owen – The Yorkshire Shepherdess shares tales of

life on the farm.

All Books by the Beach events take place at Queen Street Methoidat Church with the exception of Rev Fergus Butler-Gallie whose event on the Sunday is at YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street.

Tickets all Books by the Beach events are on sale at the YMCA Theatre box office.

Call 01723 506750 or email boxoffice@ymcatheatre.uk

