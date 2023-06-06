Countdown to Scarborough's Books by the Beach this weekend

Books by the Beach at The YMCA with Katie Balchin, of Wold Top Brewery, and organiser Heather French

There are a number of bestselling authors appearing at this year’s festival whose work has been shown on TV and the big screen.

They include art historian James Fox whose new book The World According To Colour was first seen as a BBC 4 series.

James is a BAFTA-nominated broadcaster and isdirector of studies in history of art at Cambridge University.

At a special festival launch event he will be sharing global stories of art, science and humanity.. His event takes place at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall tomorrow at 7pm.

Saturday opens at 10.30am with thriller writer Luke Jennings, author of the Villanelle novels which were the basis of the Killing Eve TV series. This multi-series attracted record audiences and starred an international cast including Jodie Comer.

Luke will talking about the success of Killing Eve and also introducing his new book #PANIC

Later at 3pm, novelist and screenwriter Rachel Joyce, the creator of the Harold Fry trilogy will be discussing how to adapt books to films and also promoting her latest work, Maureen Fry and the Angel of the North.

Heather French, festival director, said:“ I’m a big fan of Rachel Joyce’s work and am delighted she accepted our offer to appear here at Scarborough.

"I was totally addicted to the Killing Eve series and am thrilled Luke agreed to open up our Saturday programme of events.

"James Fox is a fantastic BBC presenter and the perfect person to launch the festival.

"Please do support your local book festival and help spread the word to those who have never experienced one before.”

Also look out for broadcaster and music journalist Stuart Maconie taling about his latest book – a tour of England – and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson who will be discussing his latest thriller.

The full programme runs:

Friday June 9 – bonus event.

7pm: BBC art historian James Fox. He will be talking about his new book, The World According to Colour.

Saturday June 10

10.30am: Luke Jennings – author of Killing Eve discusses his latest novel.

1pm: Catherine Curzon – The World of Bridgerton.

3pm: Rachel Joyce – author of Harold Fry trilogy – discusses the third in her series.

5pm: Madeleine Bunting – a journey round England’s seaside resorts, beginning at Scarborough.

7.30pm: Alan Johnson – former Home Secretary – discusses his latest novel.

Sunday June 11

10.30am: Rev Fergus Butler-Gallie – wickedly funny memoir of a young priest.

1pm : Ben Jacob – The Orchid Outlaw.

3pm: Jenny Colgan and Linda Green – bestselling novelists discuss their latest work.

5pm: Stuart Maconie – BBC broadcaster shares new travel memoir.

All Books by the Beach events take place at Queen Street Methodist Church with the exception of Rev Fergus Butler-Gallie whose event on the Sunday is at YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street.

Tickets for all festival events are available to purchase at the YMCA Box Office tel 01723 506750 or online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk