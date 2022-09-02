Crime writers Kate Evans and Andrew Martin headline events at Scarborough Library

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Evans will be talking about her crime books at Scarborough Library

Scarborough-based Kate Evans is a relatively new name in the genre and her police procedural series is set in the town.

Her A Wake of Crows introduces DC Donna Morris – middle-aged, seemingly ordinary but with secrets to hide …

On Donna’s first day, the body of homeless man Henrik Grunttor is found in the local woods: presumed dead from his own drug use. However, until recently, Grünttor had been working at the local GCHQ centre on the Russian section and the post-mortem reveals the cause of his death to be uncertain.

Donna has her own reasons for wanting to be in Scarborough. She’s not there for the sand and the surf, but to be closer to her wayward daughter serving time in the nearby prison for GBH.

Donna hides another secret: she grew up in East Berlin, escaping across the wall in the early 1980s – so her background is not dissimilar to those of the dead man…

In Kate’s second novel Drowning Not Waving, a body pulled from the harbour drags DC Donna Morris into murky waters and the case leads her into the tightly knit fishing community.

Is the killing connected to old rivalries, contemporary feuds, or linked to a shocking murder which took place in the town twenty years ago..? Come along to Scarborough Library on Thursday September 29 at 6pm to find out.

Tickets are just £4 – includes a glass of wine – and are available from the library. Just pop in, phone 01609 536602 or email [email protected] to reserve a seat.

The second event takes place on Thursday October 6 at 6pm when Andrew Martin is the visiting author.

Andrew is a winner of The Spectator Young Writer of the Year award and he will be talking about his bestselling Jim Stringer series featuring the railway detective.

The latest thriller set in York is entitled Powder Smoke and the sixth in the series, The Last Train to Scarborough, features North Yorkshire’s beautiful coastal town.

It was adapted for the stage and premiered at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Andrew will also be introducing his new non-fiction book Yorkshire: There and Back in which he celebrates God’s own county, looking back at the Yorkshire of his 1970s childhood and as it is today.

Journeying to every historic corner, Andrew will be sharing Yorkshire tales past and present, featuring York as the chocolate capital and city of trains.

He’ll be recounting Scarborough’s heyday as a posh tourist spa town. Leeds with its late-night partygoers and home of Leeds United is sure to feature.

So hurry to get your tickets – £4, includes a glass of wine, available from Scarborough Library. Just pop in, phone 01609 536602 or email [email protected] to reserve a seat.