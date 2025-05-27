Jeremy Vine will talk about his crime debut novel Murder on Line One at Books by the Beach, Scarborough's literature festival

There’s crime afoot at this year’s Books by the Beach festival which runs in Scarborough – main venue Queen Street Methodist Church – from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The adventures begin with CWA Gold Dagger Award winner and Booker long-listed novelist Belinda Bauer at Queen Street on the Friday at 3pm.

Belinda will be discussing her new novel The Impossible Thing set at nearby Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a tale of obsession and greed, using two timelines. In 1926, on the cliffs of East Yorkshire men are lowered on ropes to steal the eggs of sea birds who nest there.

Booker Prize-nominatd Belinda Bauer will be discussing her new novel The Impossible Thing set at nearby Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington (credit Alex Mills)

Some of these prized eggs are worth a fortune and when small and hungry Celie Sheppard finds an exquisite red egg, it will change her life and the lives of others forever.

One hundred years later in a remote cottage in Wales, Patrick Fort discovers his friend Nick and his mother tied up and robbed. The only thing missing is a carved case, containing a scarlet egg.

The festivalturns to true crime as Scarborough welcomes author Kate Summerscale. Kate is the creator of The Suspicions of Mr Whicher – a bestselling book and TV drama set in Victorian England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate will be sharing the Queen Street stage with crime novelist and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson on Saturday June 7 at 5.30pm.

Kate Summerscale will be sharing stage with crime novelist and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson. They will discuss her new book The Peepshow: The Murders At 10 Rillington Place (credit: Robin Christian)

They will discuss her new book The Peepshow: The Murders At 10 Rillington Place.

The setting is London and the date is 1953. Police discover the bodies of three young women hidden in a wall at 10 Rillington Place.

On searching the building, they find another body beneath the floorboards, then an array of human bones in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have already investigated a double murder at this address three years ago and the killer was hanged.

A nationwide manhunt is launched for the tenant, a softly spoken former policeman named Reg Christie.

Kate and Alan will also discuss the UK’s growing obsession with true crime.

Journalist, broadcaster and Agatha Christie fan Jeremy Vine will be talking about his debut cosy crime novel Murder On Line One at Queen Street on Saturday June 7 at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in Sidmouth it’s the story of washed-up radio host Edward Temmis, who discovers that his ageing listeners are being picked off one by one. Sacked from his job following a family tragedy, Edward is a lost soul until he meets Stevie, the granddaughter of one of his listeners who died in suspicious circumstances.

Books by the Beach also features bestselling novelists and non-fiction writers.

Joanne Harris launches the festival on Friday June 6 at 10am.

Tracy Chevalier opens proceedings on the Saturday, followed by an afternoon of politics with experts David Torrance, Tim Marshall and Alan Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Dalton shares her nature memoir on Sunday June 8 and Alison Weir talks all things Tudor on Sunday at 3pm.

Broadcaster Stuart Maconie follows Alison with his new book on the Beatles at 5.30pm and this year’s finale features actor Larry Lamb at 8pm.

The full programme can be viewed at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk

Tickets are on sale at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, by phone on 01723 506750 or online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk