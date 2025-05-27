Criminal to miss it – Jeremy Vine, Belinda Bauer and Kate Summerscale talk about their latest mystery titles at Scarborough's Books by the Beach
The adventures begin with CWA Gold Dagger Award winner and Booker long-listed novelist Belinda Bauer at Queen Street on the Friday at 3pm.
Belinda will be discussing her new novel The Impossible Thing set at nearby Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington.
It’s a tale of obsession and greed, using two timelines. In 1926, on the cliffs of East Yorkshire men are lowered on ropes to steal the eggs of sea birds who nest there.
Some of these prized eggs are worth a fortune and when small and hungry Celie Sheppard finds an exquisite red egg, it will change her life and the lives of others forever.
One hundred years later in a remote cottage in Wales, Patrick Fort discovers his friend Nick and his mother tied up and robbed. The only thing missing is a carved case, containing a scarlet egg.
The festivalturns to true crime as Scarborough welcomes author Kate Summerscale. Kate is the creator of The Suspicions of Mr Whicher – a bestselling book and TV drama set in Victorian England.
Kate will be sharing the Queen Street stage with crime novelist and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson on Saturday June 7 at 5.30pm.
They will discuss her new book The Peepshow: The Murders At 10 Rillington Place.
The setting is London and the date is 1953. Police discover the bodies of three young women hidden in a wall at 10 Rillington Place.
On searching the building, they find another body beneath the floorboards, then an array of human bones in the garden.
They have already investigated a double murder at this address three years ago and the killer was hanged.
A nationwide manhunt is launched for the tenant, a softly spoken former policeman named Reg Christie.
Kate and Alan will also discuss the UK’s growing obsession with true crime.
Journalist, broadcaster and Agatha Christie fan Jeremy Vine will be talking about his debut cosy crime novel Murder On Line One at Queen Street on Saturday June 7 at 8pm.
Set in Sidmouth it’s the story of washed-up radio host Edward Temmis, who discovers that his ageing listeners are being picked off one by one. Sacked from his job following a family tragedy, Edward is a lost soul until he meets Stevie, the granddaughter of one of his listeners who died in suspicious circumstances.
Books by the Beach also features bestselling novelists and non-fiction writers.
Joanne Harris launches the festival on Friday June 6 at 10am.
Tracy Chevalier opens proceedings on the Saturday, followed by an afternoon of politics with experts David Torrance, Tim Marshall and Alan Johnson.
Chloe Dalton shares her nature memoir on Sunday June 8 and Alison Weir talks all things Tudor on Sunday at 3pm.
Broadcaster Stuart Maconie follows Alison with his new book on the Beatles at 5.30pm and this year’s finale features actor Larry Lamb at 8pm.
The full programme can be viewed at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk
Tickets are on sale at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, by phone on 01723 506750 or online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk
