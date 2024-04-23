East Riding Libraries to hide books around the county for World Book Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

World Book Night is a national event that aims to encourage adults to start reading and celebrate the impact of books on people’s lives.

From Tuesday April 23, books will be hidden in locations across the East Riding by staff from East Riding Libraries for residents to find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hints for locations where books are hidden will be posted on their social media channels for people to track down.

World Book Night is under way!

Anyone who finds a book is asked to post about it on social media with the hashtag #ERLFoundBook.

Hayley Nicholson, a librarian at East Riding Libraries, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing the joy of reading to the whole East Riding, getting people involved who may not necessarily have known it was World Book Night in the first place!”

Counc Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, added: “Stories are such a worthwhile thing to share, and we can’t wait to see all the lucky people who find our hidden books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want people to interact with others in their community too, so once you’ve read your found book, you can pass it on to a friend, family member, or even a complete stranger.”

The hidden books will be around the East Riding for as long as it takes people to find them all.

For hints, follow East Riding Libraries on social media:

Facebook: East Riding Libraries/@ERLibraries

Instagram: @eastridinglibraries