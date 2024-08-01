Former Scarborough woman wins literary gold medal for historical adventure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the medals mount up in Paris, a Yorkshire author is celebrating clinching a literary equivalent.

Former Scalby School and Scarborough Sixth Form student Helen Reynolds beat more than 400 entries from 23 countries to win a prestigious Gold Medal for the first chapters of her as yet unpublished novel.

The founder of Ink Gardener Copywriting in York by day, this now award-winning writer is crafting a series set in the turbulent years following the Civil War. Helen credits North Yorkshire as having as having a huge influence on her writing:

“Walking through the twisting streets of Scarborough, Whitby and Runswick Bay and exploring the timeless North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds really helps me step back in time.

Helen Reynolds writing in Judge's Lodging, York

"Perhaps the most spine-tingling moment so far in my research was witnessing the Battle of Marston Moor memorial ride troopers near York.

"Seeing them ride up to the monument on the battle’s anniversary in their 17th Century uniforms was a very special moment.”

Helen’s swashbuckling thriller follows the English resistance’s newest spy who is desperate to strike back against the Parliamentarians who murdered her father and executed her King.

But when her first mission ends in disaster, Lady Audette Miles must team up with an enigmatic Royalist agent to stop an assassination that could destroy their fragile cause forever.

Battle of Marston Moor memorial ride

“I’m absolutely delighted to have won Best Historical Adventure,” says Helen.

“I’m hoping this recognition helps push my novel Spyissima across the finishing line towards publication, so more people can learn about this fascinating historical era.”

She has been invited to attend the award ceremony taking place next month at the Historical Novel Society’s conference in Devon.

Key speakers include Bernard Cornwell, author of the Sharpe and Uhtred novels, and Outlander creator Diana Gabaldon.