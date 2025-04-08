Gavin and Stacey's Larry Lamb leads the guest list for Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Gavin and Stacy star Larry Lamb closes Books by the Beach on Sunday June 8

Books by the Beach, Scarborough’s literature festival, features radio broadcasters and TV celebrities this year.

This includes Jeremy Vine, Stuart Maconie and Larry Lamb who each have events during Books by the Beach which runs from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8.

Jeremy V ine hosts a daily breakfast show on Channel 5 and a peak slot on BBC Radio 2 every lunchtime. He has previously hosted Eggheads, Points of View, Crimewatch and Panorama.

Jeremy’s obsession was with Agatha Christie after his mum gave him Hercule Poirot’s Christmas when he was 11. By the age of 18 he had read all sixty-six Agathas.

He has waited 40 years to write his first crime novel. Jeremy chats to Helen Boaden, former Head of BBC Radio, about Murder On Line One at Queen Street Methodist Church Hall, on Saturday June 7 at 8pm.

It is set in Sidmouth and features late-night radio talk show host Edward Temmis. Sacked from his job, Edward is cast adrift – until he meets Stevie, whose grandmother, a devoted listener, died in a suspicious fire last year.

Helping Stevie might just give him the purpose he needs. Joined by his old fling Kim, they discover Stevie's grandmother was not the only one of his listeners targeted.

Stuart Maconie is familiar to millions from his work in print, on radio and on TV. His previous books have included Cider with Roadies, Pies and Prejudice, and most recently, the top 10 bestseller, The Full English.

He will share his new book, With A Little Help From Their Friends at Queen Street on Sunday June 8 at 5.30pm.

Everyone knows a Beatles tune. But the story of John, Paul, George and Ringo goes beyond the hugely successful songs and albums.

Stuart tells the epic tale of the people who helped the band along the way and adds his own experiences and encounters that show the Beatles like you have never seen them before.

The final event of the festival features actor and presenter Larry Lamb.

With a career spanning several decades, Larry is best recognised for his acting roles in the BBC soap opera EastEnders as dastardly Archie Mitchell, and for much-loved Mick Shipman in the sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

Larry published his critically acclaimed autobiography, Mummy’s Boy in 2011.

On Sunday 8 June at 8pm in Queen St. Church Larry will introduce his debut novel, All Wrapped Up. Amidst political turmoil on a Caribbean island, the first assistant director is determined to see his film through. Between managing an impossible lead actor, navigating power struggles on and off set, and a crew member vanishing under mysterious circumstances, the production is at risk of falling apart. Blending sharp dialogue, rich behind-the-scenes detail, and the grit of a top-notch crew, All Wrapped Up is a compelling portrait of non-blockbuster filmmaking under fire - where the real battle isn't just on screen. Informed by his years of experience in film and television, Larry Lamb gives an inside look at the industry; the trials, tribulations, and hard-won successes of producing a piece of cinema.

Larry is an entertaining raconteur and this promises to be a fantastic finale!

There are three full days of events at Books by the Beach and there is a great variety of best-selling novelists and award winning non-fiction authors. The detailed programme is available to view at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk

All authors are appearing in-person and will be signing books at the events.

Tickets should be bought in advance of the events and are on sale from the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, by phone on 01723 506750 or online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk