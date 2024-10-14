Glenda Young's Scarborough-set cosy crime novel shortlisted for national award

Glenda Young with Colin Powell, manager of Central Tramway which plays a part in her Scarborough-set novel Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel

Bestselling author Glenda Young has been shortlisted for a national award for her cosy crime novel set in Scarborough.

Her latest cosy crime Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel has been shortlisted in the Listening Books Members’Choice Award 2024.

The shortlist consists of audiobooks released this year. Listening Books is a charity whose audiobook lending service is for anyone who finds reading difficult.

Glenda’s book is shortlisted alongside famous names including TV star Miriam Margolyes for her autobiography Oh Miriam!; comedian Sara Pasco’s Weirdo and international bestselling author David Nicholls’ You Are Here.

Also in the running are The Dream Home by TM Logan, Murder on Lake Garda by Tim Hindle and The Guest by BA Paris.

Glenda’s audiobook is narrated by award-winning actor and voiceover artist Coleen Prendergast.

Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel is set in Scarborough and stars a team of obsessive crazy golfers determined to win a tournament, by fair means or foul.

When the captain of the rival team ends up dead, amateur sleuth and Seaview hotel landlady Helen Dexter with her rescue greyhound Suki are called into action to help solve the crime.

The book stars many of the town’s famous attractions including the Central Tramway funicular and South Cliff gardens which have pivotal scenes in the book.

Glenda said: “I’m over the moon to be shortlisted. It’s amazing to know that my book has been read and listened to by so many people too.

"My cosy crimes have also been translated into Spanish and Italian and fans overseas love them! So far, there are three books in the series set in the Seaview Hotel with more to be published next year and 2026.”

The other two books in the series are: Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel and Murder at the Seaview Hotel.

It’s not the first time that Glenda’s Scarborough cosy crimes have been shortlisted for a national award.

Her series was shortlisted for the Best New Crime Series with Richard Osman and Val McDermid in the Dead Good Readers’ Awards at Theakston’s Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, held annually in Harrogate, two years ago.

Glenda says: “It was an honour to be at the awards ceremony. Richard Osman won and although he wasn’t in Harrogate, he’d left a tab behind the bar so we all had a free drink and raised a toast to him.”

Glenda has a long love affair with Scarborough. She and her husband Barry frequently visit the town and married at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Based in the north east, she also runs two Coronation Street fan websites.

She writes Riverside, the first weekly soap opera for The People’s Friend.

Riverside is now available as an audio drama where all of the narrators are ex-soap stars from the UK and Australia.

Due to the success of her books, Glenda sponsors a creative writing student at the University of Sunderland.