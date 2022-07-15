Help Glenda Young's Scarborough-set cosy crime book net top award - plus attend her event in town's South Cliff Gardens

Author Glenda Young on South Bay beach with her first book Murder at the Seaview Hotel which has been nominated for an award

It is the second instalment in a three-book deal with Headline. It follows her much-acclaimed Scarborough crime debut Murder at the Seaview Hotel which has proved a bestseller in Scarborough Waterstones.

Glenda’s crime series has been shortlisted for the Dead Good Reader Awards 2022.

The awards, voted for by the public, sees Glenda up against bestsellers Richard Osman and Val McDermid. Winners will be announced on Friday July 22 at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate.

Glend, who lives in the north east, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that my cosy crime series has been shortlisted for such a prestigious award and that I’m up against authors like Richard Osman and Val McDermid, it really is a pinch me moment, I'm in awe, it's incredible.

“What makes the award shortlist even more special is that nominations are put forward from the public, so it’s my readers who have nominated me, which is incredible and heart-warming.”

The shortlisted award is for ‘New Kid on the Block’ for a new crime series with no more than three books on bookshops' shelves. Voting is now open and closes Monday July 18 at https://www.deadgoodbooks.co.uk/dead-good-reader-awards-2022/

Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel is a fun, cosy crime, murder mystery set in Scarborough. It stars an acting troupe who arrive at Helen Dexter’s Seaview Hotel to rehearse a play they hope will save a much-loved local theatre.

However, the leading lady is a diva, the playwright is highly strung and tension in the troupe is high. When one of the actors is found dead on the beach, hotel landlady Helen Dexter and her rescue greyhound Suki set out to solve the crime.

But just when Helen thinks things can’t get any worse after one of her guests is murdered, the hotel inspector arrives.

Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens are hosting the launch of the paperback edition of Curtain Call at the Sea View Hotel on Saturday August 6.

Drop into the new community space Beeforth's Hive any time between 11am and 1pm.

With the chance to meet Glenda there will also be live music from local artist The Tall Boy who will be playing 50s tunes inspired by Glenda’s first cosy crime novel set in Scarborough, Murder at the Seaview Hotel and the chance to enjoy light refreshments provided by Scarborough's Eat Me Café.

Scarborough Waterstones will be at the event selling Glenda's novels and Glenda will be on hand to sign copies, there will also be the opportunity to enter a tombola draw to win books.

The book launch is free to attend and you can sign up via Eventbrite here: