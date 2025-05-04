History is one of hottest topics at Scarborough's Books by the Beach - including Egyptology and music of Auschwitz

Professor Joann Fletcher at Nefartiti's temple

Audiences at this year’s Books by the Beach are ‘hot for history’ with events featuring Ancient Egypt, orchestras at Auschwitz and journeys along the high street.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The literature festival runs from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8 with most events at Queen Street Central Methodist Hall in Scarborough.

The first historian appearing is Dr Annie Gray, who is also a cook and broadcaster specialising in the history of food and dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is at the Queen Street on Friday June 6 at 12.30pm. She will be discussing her new book The Bookshop, The Draper, The Candlestick Maker which will take the audience through the ages from medieval marketplaces to concrete precincts of the 20th century.

Anne Sebba will be talking about her book on the orchestra of Auschwitz

Through the years Annie shines a window on the tailors, grocers, tearooms and toyshops of yesteryear.

And it’s not just about the shopping, as town centres are community spaces where people meet up and exchange ideas.

Annie’s event is particularly topical in Scarborough where our high street is about to change shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second historian appearing is award-winning biographer Anne Sebba who will be sharing her new book The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz at Queen Street on Friday June 6 at 5.30pm.

In 1943 German SS Officers in charge of Auschwitz-Birkenau ordered that an orchestra should be formed among the female prisoners.

More than 40 women were drafted into a band to play marching music to other inmates and concerts to the officers in charge.

But what role could music possibly play in a death camp and how did to affect the women who owed their survival to their participation in a Nazi propaganda project?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this event Anne will answer these questions of moral complexity with sensitivity and care.

Finally, Scarborough-based Professor Joann Fletcher is on the Queen Street stage on the Friday at 8pm.

Jo is based at the University of York and is lead ambassador for the Egypt Exploration Society.

Her books include rhe Story of Egypt and The Search for Nefertiti. Having won a BAFTA for her TV work Jo has written and presented several series for the BBC including Immortal Egypt with Joann Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Books by the Beach Jo will be giving an illustrated talk entitled The Story of Egypt’s Royal Women:vfrom Queens to Female Pharaohs.

From the first named woman in history to its final pharaoh, the royal women of Egypt have left an extraordinary legacy from which the modern world can learn so much.

Jo is always a popular speaker so be sure to book your tickets early at the YMCA Theatre box office.

Books by the Beach also features radio broadcasters and TV celebrities this year.

This includes Jeremy Vine, Stuart Maconie and Larry Lamb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Vine hosts a daily breakfast show on Channel 5 and a peak slot on BBC Radio 2 every lunchtime.

Jeremy’s obsession was with Agatha Christie after his mum gave him Hercule Poirot’s Christmas when he was 11. By the age of 18 he had read all 66 of Christie’s books.

He has waited 40 years to write his first crime novel. Jeremy chats to Helen Boaden, former head of BBC radio, about Murder On Line One at Queen Street on Saturday June 7 at 8pm.

Stuart Maconie is familiar to millions from his work in print, on radio and on TV. His previous books have included Cider with Roadies, Pies and Prejudice, and most recently, the top 10 bestseller, The Full English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will share his new book, With A Little Help From Their Friends, at Queen Street on Sunday June 8 at 5.30pm.

Stuart tells the epic tale of the people who helped The Beatles along the way.

The final event of the festival features actor and presenter Larry Lamb.

With a career spanning several decades, Larry is best recognised for his acting roles in the BBC soap opera EastEnders as dastardly Archie Mitchell, and for Mick Shipman in the sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larry will introduce his debut novel All Wrapped Up at the Queen Street venue on Sunday June 8 at 8pm.

He has used is acting background for the novel – a portrait of non-blockbuster filmmaking under fire.

The full programme is available to view at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk

All authors are appearing in person.

Tickets can be bought in advance of the events and are on sale from the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, by phone on 01723 506750 or online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk