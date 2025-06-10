Larry Lamb proves a true gent and Jeremy Vine leaves 'em laughing - crowds flock to Scarborough's literary festival Books by the Beach

Volunteers June, Lesley, Eileen. Marion and Lynn with Books by the Beach organiser, centre, Heather French

Crowds flocked to this year’s Books by the Beach to see their favourite authors and TV celebrities.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event featured best-selling novelists, historians, political experts, memoirists and broadcasters taking to the stage at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall, Scarborough, from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8.

Novelist Joanne Harris launched the festiva to a large, attentive audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne introduced her new novel Vianne, the prequel to her world-famous Chocolat.

She spoke about the magic and sensory elements embedded in her work and enchanted everyone with a beautiful reading.

Food historian Annie Gray followed with a funny and fascinating journey through the high streets from the Middle Ages to the 20th century.

Belinda Bauer shared her latest thriller The Impossible Thing, which is partly set on Bempton Cliffs, near Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belinda brought along a surprise guest – well-behaved poodle Rosie – which sat on her lap throughout and stole the show.

Later on Friday award-winning biographer Anne Sebba, gave a sensitive performance as she discussed The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz.

Prof Jo Fletcher, Scarborough-based Egyptologist, completed the day with her polished talk on the Story of Egypt’s Royal Women: From Queens to Female Pharaohs.

Novelist Tracy Chevalier opened the Saturday sessions, shining a light on Italian glassmaking with her new novel set in Venice, and politics were in the air with David Torrance discussing the first Labour government alongside Alan Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former diplomatic editor of Sky News, Tim Marshall mesmerised a big crowd with his knowledge of geo-politics and our rapidly changing world.

‘Queen of true-crime’ Kate Summerscale chatted about her fascinating findings from the archives of the Reg Christie murders with Alan Johnson.

Saturday night was lively and entertaining with broadcaster and cosy crime writer Jeremy Vine, alongside his former BBC boss Helen Boaden. Jeremy had the audience in stitches with tales of his life in radio.

Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, discussing his engaging biography on Harold Wilson, opened Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Dalton then discussed her Women’s Prize short-listed nature memoir Raising Hare with interviewer Gerry Foley.

Gerry and Chloe had a witty and warm rapport which shone through on stage.

Tudor historian Alison Weir gave a fascinating illustrated talk on her new novel, The Cardinal:The Secret Life of Thomas Wolsey followed by broadcaster Stuart Maconie who with his usual enthusiasm made his Beatles book come alive to a rapt crowd of music lovers.

This year’s finale featured popular actor Larry Lamb, best known for his roles in EastEnders and Gavin and Stacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather French, festival organiser, said: “Larry gave us the perfect finish to the festival.

"He was warm, funny and a real gent. He spent time chatting to the audience as they queued for books and selfies with him.

"We are so grateful that he included us in his debut novel book tour.

"This year’s festival has been a great success, with large audiences and big queues for book signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" I’m very proud to bring these bestselling authors and household names to Scarborough.

"This is the 12 year of Books by the Beach and the festival is now well established with the publishing world.

" It’s all about the big Yorkshire welcome, introducing authors to their readers and bringing tourism to our town.

"We set a large map up in Queen Street to see how far people have travelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted to see that visitors had come from as far away as the Orkney Islands, Plymouth and two people from Germany to our Books by the Beach. That’s some accolade.”

Next year’s festival dates are Friday June 5 until Sunday June 7.