Local author releases new book covering bygone crime and punishment in East Yorkshire

Local author Martin Limon has just published his first new book in 10 years, and it covers the subject of crime and punishment in East Yorkshire.

Caption Martin Limon and (inset) his book entitled Law and Order in East Yorkshire

‘Law and Order in East Yorkshire’ is a history book documenting crime and punishment in the area’s towns and villages.

The book includes a general overview of the subject in the period 1700 to 1900, with case studies covering Bridlington, Beverley, Driffield, Howden, Hedon and Pocklington and villages such as Lockington, Bishop Wilton, Woodmansey, Cherry Burton and Patrington.

Mr Limon’s previous books include Wawne Ferry, Tales from the East Riding and The Villages of East Yorkshire.

He said: “The research for this new local history book has taken me over a year and has been a labour of love.

"My aim from the outset was to find interesting stories from the past and I have found a great many from the local area including that of the Reverend Extortioner of Lockington from two centuries ago. The book is based on original research and contains a great deal of new information never before seen in print.”

After retirement from teaching he wrote a ‘self-published’ book on the history of Wawne Ferry and began writing local history articles for the East Riding Gazette, Yorkshire Ridings Magazine and the Journal.

He currently writes for a number of magazines including the Journal and the Dalesman.