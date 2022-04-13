Muston-based folklore expert Heather Elvidge reveals the inspiration behind first book - When Stars Whisper

Author Heather Elvidge with her new book When Stars Whisper

Born in Scarborough, Heather has lived in Muston with her husband Malcolm for 30 years. She started writing 20 years ago and for 13 years wrote Turning Year, a weekly column, for what was then Johnston Press regional newspapers.

Heather went to Gladstone Road school and then what was the Girls’ High. She has also worked as a graphic artist and illustrator.

“I am intrigued by folklore and the clues it gives to how our forebears lived and thought,” said Heather.

“I love snow, trees and animals – especially reindeer – and have a fascination for those northern lands that lie within the Arctic Circle,” she said.

When Stars Whisper is a fantasy mystery set in a snowbound forest.

“Although the setting is realistic, there is an important spiritual dimension. It is suitable for all ages except the very young.”

The hero is 10-year-old Ross who is abandoned in the forest. He is rescued by Tilda and her grandmother Hirta. Their friend and folk healer Rymi tries to help Ross ... but only adds to the lad’s problems.

“To start with the characters were based on people I know. But they soon grew their own personalities and took over the plot,” said Heather.

She was inspired to write the novel after writing her newspaper folklore column.

“That meant a lot of research. I loved the winter ones, especially round the winter solstice and New Year, how different cultures used to have similar customs.

“Life within the Arctic Circle was especially fascinating – how do folk live with 24-hour twilight?

“So I started to write a winter story about folklore, reindeer and life in a snowy forest.”

But it is not just for Christmas. “Why shouldn’t we write about snow in summer? Lots of us love snow and we love it all year round,” said Heather.

“I hope readers will like the characters and sympathise with them as they’re tested and challenged.”