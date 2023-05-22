Name a beer and be in with a chance to win tickets to Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Books by the Beach organiser Heather French and Katie Balchin, of Wold Top Brewery

The book festival dates are Friday June 9, Saturday June 10 and Sunday 11.

The event is attracting great headliners including top broadcaster Stuart Maconie, former Home Secretary Alan Johnson and BBC art expert James Fox.

As it’s the festival’s 10th year, Heather French, organiser of Books by the Beach, and Katie Balchin, of Wold Top Brewery, are looking for an exciting beer name to add to the celebrations.

So thinking caps on everyone, and send in your entries to Heather French the festival director at [email protected]

The winner will receive a presentation pack of Wold Top beers and four complimentary tickets to see BBC art expert James Fox on Friday June 9 at 7pm.

The competition closing date is Friday June 2.

The full programme runs:

All events at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.

Friday June 9 – bonus event.

7pm: BBC art historian James Fox. He will be talking about his new book, The World According to Colour.

Saturday June 10

10.30am: Luke Jennings – author of Killing Eve discusses his latest novel.

1pm: Catherine Curzon – The World of Bridgerton.

3pm: Rachel Joyce – author of Harold Fry trilogy – discusses the third in her series.

5pm: Madeleine Bunting – a journey round England’s seaside resorts, beginning at Scarborough.

7.30pm: Alan Johnson – former Home Secretary – discusses his latest novel.

Sunday June 11

10.30am: Rev Fergus Butler-Gallie – wickedly funny memoir of a young priest.

1pm : Ben Jacob – The Orchid Outlaw.

3pm: Jenny Colgan and Linda Green – bestselling novelists discuss their latest work.

5pm: Stuart Maconie – BBC broadcaster shares new travel memoir.