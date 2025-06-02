National Crime Reading Month: Meet the authors behind the mysteries at East Riding Libraries this June - list of free events

Glenda Young and Jason Monaghan will be at libraries across the East Riding

East Riding Libraries are getting involved in the Crime Writers Association’s National Crime Reading Month with a selection of author talks.

National Crime Reading Month is an initiative developed and run by the Crime Writers’ Association, this year in collaboration with The Reading Agency, which aims to bring new books to existing readers and new readers to the world’s most popular and best-selling genre.

East Riding Libraries have put together a selection of criminally good authors of every kind, from cosy crime to archaeological detectives.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, eight authors will appear in as many East Riding Libraries, including local authors Nick Quantrill, Barry Rainford, Jason Monagham and Glenda Young.

The events will take place between Wednesday June 4 and Friday 27 at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 4, 7pm to 8pm, Swanland Library. Barry Rainford

Thursday June 5, 2pm to 3pm, Goole Library. Nick Quantrill

Tuesday June 10, 2pm to 3pm, Snaith Library. Nick Quantrill

Wednesday June 11, 10.30am to 11.30am, Driffield Centre. Nick Quantrill

Thursday June 12, 5pm to 6pm, North Ferriby Library. Barry Rainford

Thursday June 19, 10am to 11am, Willerby Library. Jason Monaghan

Thursday June 19, 2pm to 3pm, North Bridlington Library. Jason Monaghan

Friday June 27, 10.30am to 11.30am, Withernsea Centre. Glenda Young

Hayley Clark, arts in libraries officer at East Riding Libraries, said: “We are really excited to get involved with National Crime Reading Month and celebrate the most-read genre in the East Riding.

“The county is so lucky to have such brilliant local authors, and we are incredibly grateful for the support from Arts Council England, which helps us bring these fantastic events into the heart of our community.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We’re proud to support National Crime Reading Month and to see our libraries buzzing with excitement for crime fiction.

‘’These events not only celebrate brilliant storytelling but also bring our communities together through a shared love of reading. It’s fantastic to see local talent showcased and supported through this initiative.”

All events are free but spaces are limited, so early booking is required to secure a place.